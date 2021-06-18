WWE NXT Superstar Ridge Holland is reportedly working on getting medically cleared to return to the ring, and is receiving praise for his attitude.

Holland has been out of action since suffering leg injuries in what he called a “freak accident” during the October 7 NXT episode. Holland, who suffered the injuries while catching then-NXT Tag Team Champion Oney Lorcan, underwent surgery the next day. WWE announced that he suffered a left ankle dislocation and fracture, a right knee patellar dislocation, and a patellar tendon rupture. The knee dislocation was put back into place at ringside, and the ankle dislocation was put back into place at the emergency room, according to WWE’s announcement at the time. Holland reportedly began inpatient rehab on both of his legs the following week.

In an update, Holland has been at the WWE Performance Center daily as of late, working hard to rehab his leg and getting closer to being medically cleared for in-ring action, according to PWInsider.

It was noted that over the last several weeks Holland has thrown himself into rehab in a major way, and has been praised for the great attitude he’s show, despite the injuries he suffered last year.

It was reported last year that Holland had impressed WWE officials, and that some had high hopes for his future. One report said officials saw him as “the next big thing” for the company. He was working a top storyline at the time, hired by Pat McAfee to attack Adam Cole at the “Takeover: 31” event, but there is no word on what he will be doing when he returns now that McAfee has moved on to the SmackDown announce team.

Real name Luke Menzies, Holland was a pro rugby player in the UK before signing with WWE in May 2018. He began training for a pro wrestling career in early 2016, under UK legend Marty Jones, and had a WWE tryout in November 2016.

There is no word yet on a timetable for Holland’s return to action, but we will keep you updated.

