Former WWE star Ridge Holland says the company asked him to accept a 56 percent pay cut during contract negotiations.

Holland, now working under his real name Luke Menzies, made the claim on social media while responding to the ongoing discussion surrounding Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed revealing that WWE offered them deals containing reductions of more than 50 percent.

“Honestly I think I may have been the first to experience the new TKO version of ‘contract Negotiations.’ 56% paycut…. OUCH!”

Menzies did not say his experience proves WWE offered identical terms to Kingston and Creed. His statement does, however, provide another named example of a former WWE talent claiming the company sought a reduction greater than half of his previous compensation.

WrestlingHeadlines reported on September 3 that Conrad Thompson had heard a 75 percent figure connected to Kingston and Creed. Bryan Alvarez subsequently disputed that figure and said the reduction was slightly more than 50 percent, consistent with what Kingston and Creed publicly stated.

Menzies had previously explained that WWE initially offered him a lower-paying three-year agreement before he negotiated a one-year deal. His contract was ultimately set to expire in November 2025 before WWE released him several days early following public criticism of his situation.

WWE has not publicly commented on Menzies’ 56 percent figure.

If you use any portion of the quote from this article, please credit Luke Menzies, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines.