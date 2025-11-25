How is Ridge Holland doing these days?

Let’s find out!

Luke Menzies, formerly known as Ridge Holland in WWE, was making headlines left-and-right recently following his abrupt WWE release. This led to Holland posting on social media about how he felt it was unfair to be cut while out with an injury he sustained while performing a match in TNA Wrestling for WWE. This led to WWE terminating the remaining time on Holland’s contract, taking away any final financial compensation he would receive on the way out.

Menzies would go on to issue an apology and a full-length video documenting the entire situation, before talk of his story began to die down.

In an update, Menzies surfaced via social media this week with a video on his official Instagram page that shows him in a hospital bed after undergoing surgery to repair his injuries.

“Surgery went well. C5 to C7 artificial disc replacement,” Menzies began the caption that accompanied by the aforementioned video. “Thank you to the amazing care at Hospital For Special Surgery Manhatttan (@HSpecialSurgery) and thanking for all the messages of support.”

He concluded the caption by mentioning that he would be getting back with further information in the coming day.

“I’ll get back to you all over the next few days,” Menzies wrote.

In a follow-up post where he was seated in front of a window wearing a neck brace, Menzies shared a detailed caption with some more details.

“After experiencing pain and lack of mobility due to pain in my neck, I consulted with doctors and had tests taken that determined that I had two collapsed discs in my neck resulting in nerve impingment,” Menzies wrote. “Yesterday I underwent disc replacement surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan with Dr Sheeraz Qureshi. The surgery was deemed to be very successful … and I got a room with a view!”

