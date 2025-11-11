Ridge Holland (Luke Menzies) has returned with some more details regarding his financial woes after the string of bad luck he has endured in his personal and professional lives in recent months.

During an interview with Tom Campbell of Cultaholic, the former WWE, WWE NXT and WWE EVOLVE Superstar expanded on his financial issues and how they tied to a much smaller offer he signed with WWE when his previous deal expired.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete audio archive of the discussion.

On the one-year deal at over 50-percent less pay that he re-signed for being the start of his financial problems: “After my contract was due for renewal previously when I went to NXT, they offered me a three-year deal at a 50 per cent pay cut. With everything financially, I’m like, I can’t tie myself in for three years for that. It’s impossible. So can I do a one-year extension and I’ll try and make it work? We’ll cut back where we can and try, and even then that’s what started the financial issues.”

On getting a foreclosure notice on his home: “We’ve got a foreclosure notification on the house, so I just took to Twitter and I just needed to vent. I’m not gonna vent to my wife, she doesn’t need it. She knows. She doesn’t need me p*ssing and moaning, so I just typed it out. It was kind of like a way of coping. I shouldn’t have done it. I shouldn’t have let my emotions get to me. Then, obviously, what’s the old saying? Blow your feathers, you get your ass tickled.”

On how fast WWE called him after his controversial social media comments to inform him of his immediate contract termination: “Maybe two hours…It was just, ‘We’re going to exercise our right to terminate the agreement effective immediately. Bye.’ I just asked about the medical stuff, asking if that’s covered. And it was, ‘Yeah. Contact the medical team.’ And that was it. Obviously, I’m the one who put the tweet out, right, so I’ve got to take responsibility for that. It is what it is.”

