Riho took to Twitter on Friday to announce that she’s healed up from her arm fracture but isn’t allowed to return to the United States because she’s still waiting on her VISA renewal.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion wrote,

“I broke my arm at the beginning of July and it’s been 3 months. I’m sure you’re all thinking, ‘Why aren’t you coming back?’ As it turns out, my VISA has been renewed and I am still unable to go to the U.S. The bone has healed completely! Although there is still some slowness in movement, I think it will get better in a little while.”

Riho Update. She’s fully healed but she’s battling VISA issues again. Come back soon Bbygirl we miss you 🌸 pic.twitter.com/QWN9OAoogf — Angsty Apple Dummy🌸 (@LightMatane) October 18, 2024

Riho last wrestled for AEW on the July 6th episode of AEW Collision.