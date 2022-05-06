Today’s AEW Rampage from Baltimore featured the return of former women’s champion Riho, who took on Yuka Sakazaki in a qualifier for the first-ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

After a competitive back-and-forth that the live crowd was heavily invested in, Riho managed to secure the victory after trapping Sakazaki in a cradle. She now joins Ruby Soho, Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, Red Velvet, Hikaru Shida, and Toni Storm in the tournament, who all qualified on previous episodes of AEW programming. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to today’s Rampage can be found here.