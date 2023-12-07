Riho is back in AEW.

The first-ever AEW women’s champion returned on this evening’s Dynamite from Montreal, Canada. The fan-favorite confronted the current champion, Toni Storm, shortly after the ‘Timeless’ One successfully defended her gold against Skye Blue. The two had a brief physical exchange but Storm immediately fled.

Riho hasn’t been on AEW television since April. While not confirmed there’s a good chance she challenges Storm for the AEW women’s title at the upcoming Worlds End pay-per-view in Long Island.