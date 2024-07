Riho reveals an unfortunate injury.

The first-ever AEW women’s champion announced on social media that she has a fractured arm. Despite this, she assured her fans that she is “very well.” She recently faced Lady Frost on the July 6th episode of AEW Collision. This match was her return to the ring after last wrestling on the March 13th episode of AEW Dynamite.

The length of Riho’s recovery time is currently unknown. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated.