AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that Yuka Sakazaki will be taking on former women’s champion Riho this Friday on Rampage, with the winner officially qualifying for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Khan writes, “Friday on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament qualifier, @YukaSakazaki returns to battle former Women’s World Champion @riho_gtmv!”

Friday on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament qualifier,@YukaSakazaki returns to battle former Women’s World Champion @riho_gtmv! Yuka Sakazaki vs Riho Don’t miss Friday Rampage at a special start time:

5:30pm ET/4:30pm CT/3:30pm MT/2:30pm PT pic.twitter.com/Q7AnE08KhS — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 3, 2022

-Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki qualifying match for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament

-Britt Baker/Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho/Toni Storm

-HOOK in action