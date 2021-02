Riho has advanced in the AEW women’s eliminator title tournament.

The first ever AEW women’s champion bested current NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb on tonight’s Dynamite on TNT, and will move on to face Thunder Rosa in the semifinals round.

FIRST ROUND RESULTS JAPANESE SIDE

-Yuka Sakazaki defeated Mei Suruga

-Emi Sakura defeated Veny

-Ryo Mizunami defeated Maki Itoh

-Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura

UPDATED SEMIFINALS JAPANESE SIDE:

-Yuka Sakazaki versus Emi Sakura

-Aja Kongs versus Ryo Mizunami

FIRST ROUND U.S. SIDE

-Thunder Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch

-NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho

-Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose

-Dr. Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay

UPDATED SEMIFINALS U.S. SIDE:

-Thunder Rosa versus Riho