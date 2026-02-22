One of the clearest headline matches in current WWE News discussion is the anticipated WrestleMania 42 showdown between Roman Reigns and CM Punk. After competing in a Triple Threat scenario last year that also included Seth Rollins, the two are now positioned to headline one of WrestleMania’s two nights in April. With Rollins removed from the equation, the rivalry has narrowed into a direct confrontation between two established main-event figures.

Speaking on his “Off The Top” podcast, Rikishi offered his perspective on the program’s development. “It feels organic on so many personal levels,” Rikishi said. “The legacy that both of these gentlemen carry through this industry – it’s so personal for CM Punk. Been there, done it all, everything, from A to Z. In the indies so long, coming into WWE, all the drama that follows CM Punk and now to finally get the taste of what every man works for, what every woman works for – to main event WrestleMania, the biggest show on earth.”

Rikishi added that Punk’s continued presence in marquee matches solidifies his career résumé. He suggested that once Punk headlines WrestleMania again, there will be little left for him to accomplish at the highest level. Regarding Reigns, Rikishi emphasized his commercial impact. “Every time he comes through, every time he’s a part of something, that is huge for WWE, because numbers don’t lie,” he stated. “His involvement into the WWE, into the family business, has truly taken us to another level.”

Rikishi also compared Reigns to Superman and described both competitors as among WWE’s elite performers today. From a broader standpoint, the matchup reflects WWE’s reliance on established, revenue-driving talent for major premium live events. As WrestleMania 42 approaches, the program between Reigns and Punk continues to anchor long-term creative planning and audience anticipation across the WWE landscape.