WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier today stating that he believes it is time for his late brother, former WWE superstar Umaga, to be entered into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Rikishi writes, “I feel it’s long overdue #UmagaHOF class of 2022. What you say @WWEUniverse should my brother go in this year ??”

Umaga tragically died in December of 2009 of a heart attack. During his time in the company he held the Intercontinental championship, was a member of Three-Minute Warning, and worked a marquee WrestleMania matchup, where he represented Vince McMahon against Bobby Lashley, who represented Donald Trump.

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place close to WrestleMania 38.