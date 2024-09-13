Rikishi is back at it again.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend took to his “Off The Top” podcast to comment on the reaction to his recent comments suggesting “Main Event” Jey Uso take a break from WWE, as well as Jacob Fatu giving up the tag-team title on orders of Solo Sikoa and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics.

On the backlash over his recent criticism of WWE: “I can’t even call it. When was the last time you’ve ever seen anything like that? I’m a fan now. I don’t even want to say anything no more because every time I say something, I make news, and then people twist my words, like I’m against WWE. I’m not against WWE. Why would I be against WWE?”

On his past comments suggesting Jey Uso take a break and clarifying what he meant: “If you’re gonna talk about what I said, please make sure you put down exact, don’t twist my words around. I’m gonna say it again, WWE is The Dynasty’s home, period. We are not going nowhere, we don’t plan to go nowhere. The past, present, and future. Give me a YEET on that.”

