Rikishi is back with more criticism of WWE booking.

On the latest installment of his “Off The Top” podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about his feeling that WWE is pushing Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline too fast, and teased a showdown between he and Cody Rhodes in the near future.

“I think Jacob’s being pushed too fast,” he said. “When you go to Cody, where do you go from there? Cody is the guy right now. I’ve said this before, let Jacob rampage through the whole roster, give him those enhancement matches to build him. We’ve seen Jacob, however long he’s been on, but is there anything different? You can only do so much on a run-in. This is me, this is what I’m saying. You really want to go with a guy, show his talent. Put him out there, let him have a match match, a squash match, just so he can show his potential of what else this kid can do. So I don’t know. I haven’t watched TV since I was overseas. But I think that they’re booking him and whoever’s putting these matches together, I just feel if it was me, I wouldn’t feed Jacob to Cody. That match is not deserving yet to happen. Where do you go [after that]?”

He continued, “Normally when you see a guy being fed to the top guy so fast, we only know one thing was going to happen, it’s an enhancement match for the person, whoever’s on top. I just don’t think that Jacob’s the guy for that right now. It doesn’t do Jacob any good. Cody’s branded, it doesn’t matter who Cody goes with. But if you throw a guy like Jacob there, what does that do for Jacob? Wrestling fans, we’re all smart, and those that are putting this thing together, I think they’d make a mistake [if they] put Jacob in a main event with Cody so fast. So let’s just hope that things change.”

