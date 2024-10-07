The Rikishi rants have a whole new tone to them now that “Main Event” Jey Uso is holding the gold in WWE.

During the latest episode of his “Off The Top” podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about being proud to be Jey’s father while watching him be crowned WWE Intercontinental Champion.

“I am so proud, man,” he said. “So, so proud. Besides Jey’s sons, I’m probably the number one fan of Jey right now. I always been. I’m happy, I’m proud, I’m proud to be his pops. I’m proud that the fans are proud. I don’t know who was more excited, [if] I was or the fans because when I [saw] the reaction of the fans and the reaction of my boy, you think about it. That was a long road. What is it, 15 years or 14 years? You dominate the tag team division, and then you finally break off into singles competition, not knowing which way is it gonna go. But you see it, the fan-favorite, you see the entrance, you see the everything, everything about the character of Jey. For me, Jey is not a character. That is really that kid. That kid is just a lovable kid like that. He’s not a liability, he’s not a troublemaker. He’s a company man. He’s a good role model. So he’s one of those kids that, as far as for corporate, as far as for being that community person, to be able to be a role model to kids or even parents in the community, he’s that kid. He’s been through some stuff. Being a son of wrestler and being on the road, you see a lot of stuff. You can either go left or go right. So all his career, at the end of the day, the choices that they make are their choices, and he’s made the right choices all the way through, and look it, your new Intercontinental Champion.”

If he did have any criticism, however, it was that the big title change took place on television instead of at a premium live event.

“I thought the match was absolutely amazing,” he said. “Man, I would have loved to see that match on a big pay-per-view though. You know what I mean? Kind of tease it on a Monday Night Raw, and then go into some type of pay-per-view and just let them go. I would have loved to see some blood, you know what I mean? It’s just the drive to be number one. Because they really brought some awareness to that IC Title, and now with Jey holding it, get ready to run because you’re gonna be busy, son.”

He also addressed his past rants about WWE booking.

“It’s emotional,” he said. “All I was saying months ago when I was talking about giving Jey an opportunity, I kind of got a lot of heat over it from the fans, to let him grow. I’ve always done that. All a father will always do, no matter who tells him what, where, and when, you gonna always give your kids advice. Whether they take it or not, or whether the fans agree or not, that’s what a father does, be it myself or any other father. You just want the best and want your kids to have a fair opportunity, and that’s it. Seeing my boy winning the title, I teared up, I did, but it wasn’t being sad. I was just so proud, that finally after years and years, of pounding his body, that little frame of his, we don’t know how much broken bones are in there, how long will that body be able to keep moving at the pace that he’s going, but you can just see. He’s in his moment. When he comes out and starts dancing on the stage, man, I’m dancing with him in the hotel room, just watching the screen. It’s a good feeling to be able to see someone you love be successful.”

