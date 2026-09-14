Rikishi has explained how one of the most memorable moves of his WWE career came to be.

During a recent interview with The Ring Rundown (see video below), the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about the origins of the Stinkface, which became a signature part of his act during his hugely popular run in WWE.

According to Rikishi, there wasn’t a complicated story behind the move. It simply came from looking for another way to entertain the audience.

“Well, no, it was not. It was just something fun in professional wrestling. Sometimes you stumble across certain moves, and at the time, my goodness, I’d like to say I was the baddest man to wear a thong in professional wrestling.”

Rikishi joked that given his unique ring attire, he decided he might as well take advantage of it.

“And so I thought about, well, you got all my buttocks and my cheeks hanging out, why not beat them and feed them and give the fans something to smile about and be entertained about?”

He added that the Stinkface was never intended to be anything personal toward the wrestlers on the receiving end, but rather another example of emphasizing the entertainment side of the business.

“It’s nothing ever like, you know, like personal to anybody, you know, but we’re in front of people. We are sports entertainment, and so I thought why not put the emphasis on the entertainment.”