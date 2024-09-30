Rikishi is back with another rant …

This time, however, it’s a positive one!

The WWE Hall of Fame legend sounded off on his son, “Main Event” Jey Uso, ending Bron Breakker’s reign and capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship in the main event of last week’s episode of WWE Raw.

“I’m a proud pop,” Rikishi said on his ‘Off The Top’ podcast. “I’m a proud family member, watching everything on the sidelines and just enjoying the ride. I’m not there, but I’m riding with him. Know that I’m on the side, that I’m always rooting, I’m the number one fan, and I always gonna speak my mind. Let’s just hope all the boys, everybody in the family and even the boys in the locker room, everybody stays healthy.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, the TV shuts off, everybody’s riding and stuff, tired, aching from the night before, injuries and surgeries, but the show goes on. So I can only just wish strength and health to everybody out there that’s doing in. Not just only The Bloodline because it takes other wrestlers to dance with The Bloodline, and vice versa.”

