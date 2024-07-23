Rikishi is once again unhappy with the creative direction for Jey Uso in WWE.

The Hall of Famer spoke about his son, aka the Yeet Man, during a recent edition of his ‘Off The Top’ podcast. Rikishi begins by questioning why WWE wouldn’t give Jey some type of singles-title considering how over he is with fans and how well his merchandise has been selling.

Why do you not push or give the most popular babyface, in my eyes be it my son or not, if the Yeet master or the Yeet man is over, what is the problem not giving this guy, you know, some type of title or something?” Rikishi asked on the show. “It would only be good for business, wouldn’t it?I get hot when I’m talking about this because, whether it’s my son or somebody else, this kid worked hard. They conquered the tag team (division), what else is there to do? Now, he breaks off with Yeet. He does his thing here and then it’s not like they’re giving the gas pedal to him.

The conversation then drifted towards SummerSlam. Rikishi isn’t a fan of doing a love angle with Rhea Ripley, stating that he feels they could be better utilizing Jey’s skills.

SummerSlam, where is Yeet? I don’t know, let’s write him in like he likes Mami. That’s the best that those writers got? Let’s write this guy into a relationship with Mami? What are all y’all trying to do, break his marriage up? You can’t put him in a good storyline so what are you going to do now? God forbid you guys try to tell him or tell her to tongue kiss each other on Raw, that better not happen.

Do you agree with Rikishi? Give your thoughts in the comments, or check out Rikishi’s full comments below.