Rikishi is interested at being inserted into the current Bloodline storyline in WWE.

The Hall of Famer and multi-time champion spoke on this topic during the latest edition of RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP. This is what he had to say:

Would I be interested? Of course I would. But it’d just have to work for both sides. I’m at a part of my life, it’s like more than wrestling to me now. I’ve been there, done that for 30-something years, dedicated my life to the professional wrestling industry of being on the road, doing the thing, what I’m supposed to do out there. I don’t know, honestly, if the demands of being a part of The Bloodline, if in case it comes to the point where I need to be on the road a lot, then I’m not kind of interested. I want to be able to dedicate my life now to catch up a lot of time that I’ve lost, to my family, and to be able to spend quality time with them. I like to be at their place, watching them on TV, but when they come home, I can see them. That’s the part I want to be a part of. But keep your fingers crossed. You never know when [I] might pop up. You never know.

The new version of The Bloodline features Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga. Solo will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal WWE Championship at SummerSlam, with all signs hinting at a Roman Reigns return.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)