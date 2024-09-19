Jimmy Uso continues to be a glaring noticable absence from WWE programming.

The former member of The Bloodline has been out of action from WWE since being attacked and kicked out of the group by Solo Sikoa and his new goons on the first episode of WWE SmackDown that followed this year’s WrestleMania XL two-night premium live event back in April.

In an update on Jimmy, real name Jonathan Fatu, his father, WWE Hall of Fame legend Rikishi Fatu surfaced on social media on Wednesday with some interesting comments.

“Dear GOD, [I pray] for strength [and] health to continue [for] Jimmy Uso,” he wrote via Instagram on September 18. “Stay prayed for my boy Jonathan Fatu.”

We will keep you posted as additional details continue to surface regarding the status of Jimmy Uso.