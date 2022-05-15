Rikishi shared a list of who he believes should be on the top of the mountain of the professional wrestling business while speaking with Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports
He named the Undertaker, Pete Maivia, Afa Sika, and Ric Flair as part of his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestlers.
“I definitely have the ‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia up there. I see The Undertaker up there. I see my uncle Afa Sika up there and Ric Flair,” Rikishi named. “And the reason why is that there’s a lot of other wrestlers that deserve to be there, but when you look at those that I picked there they all have a special unique way of leaving a legacy to be able to teach the younger generation coming up. They have the access of the younger generation to google and to do their homework on each of these gentlemen, icons, WWE Hall of Famers to be able to learn a thing or two from each person that I just named. And you talk about strength, you talk about expertise, you talk about talent, you talk about culture, you talk about faith… all in one on that Mount Rushmore with those guys that I just mentioned.”