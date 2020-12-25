During his appearance on Table Talk, Rikishi spoke on wrestling The Steiner Brothers during his time tagging with Samu. Here’s what he had to say:

I think it was when Yoko, when he wrestled Bret Hart in Las Vegas. I’m not sure what WrestleMania that was, when Hogan came and won the belt back from Yoko. But we actually wrestled the Steiner Brothers during that time in Las Vegas. And I tell you what, man. It was one of these matches that for me kind of went down in history of my legacy. That, to be able to perform that day with these cats right here is probably one of the best matches we had in the tag team level.

Credit: Table Talk. H/T 411Mania.