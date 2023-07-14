Sportskeeda WrestleBinge recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the podcast, he spoke about whether he would return to WWE TV to be part of The Bloodline storyline with Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos.

“I would have to go silent on that one.”

The former WWE star also praised Reigns for the work he has done.

“I think the whole world acknowledges Roman Reigns. I am proud of Joe, Sika Joe Anoa’i. I think Roman Reigns is doing one hell of a job carrying the ball for the company for numerous years. I mean, it’s not easy to be The Guy. I mean, there’s so much responsibility behind the curtains and he’s doing a good job. I just hope and I pray that he continues his strength and continues to take care of himself and get some rest.”

