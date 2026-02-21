A notable shift in WWE News circles continues to generate discussion after Powerhouse Hobbs departed AEW and resurfaced in WWE as Royce Keys. According to Rikishi, the move had been in motion for nearly a year before Hobbs officially made the jump. Speaking on his “Off The Top” podcast, Rikishi detailed a 2025 conversation that foreshadowed the transition.

“I believe it was WrestleCon last year in Las Vegas, he stopped by,” Rikishi said. “He’s always been respectful, even when he was in AEW at the time. He would always, just out of the random blue, text me how am I doing and so forth. We had a little chat. I kind of knew he was going to jump ship.” Rikishi suggested that while Hobbs had security in AEW, he was not positioned to maximize his potential. “It was easy over there for him in AEW, but he wasn’t being used the right way,” he continued.

Rikishi then explained the advice he offered his longtime mentee. “You can always leave and go to WWE. If you’re not happy and it’s not about the money anymore, WWE is where it’s at,” he said. “Every single wrestler on the planet that’s out here in the independent circuit is gunning to be able to be seen or go to WWE. So I said ‘Take a chance. If you’re gonna take a chance, take a chance on yourself.’” Hobbs ultimately followed that guidance, debuting as Royce Keys in the 2026 Royal Rumble, where he eliminated Damian Priest before being removed by Bronson Reed.

At present, WWE has not confirmed whether Keys will land on Raw, SmackDown, or NXT. The situation adds another chapter to ongoing AEW News and Wrestling Rumors conversations surrounding talent movement between the two promotions and how creative positioning influences long-term career strategy.