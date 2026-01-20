WWE ticket prices have become a growing point of frustration for fans since TKO assumed control of the company, and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is now echoing those concerns from firsthand experience. Speaking on his Rikishi Fatu – Off The Top podcast, Rikishi acknowledged improvements in wrestler pay and lighter schedules, but questioned whether skyrocketing live event prices are leaving loyal fans, and even legends, behind.

“But I don’t know about the ticket prices with TKO,” Rikishi said. “I have even my family members like, now we can’t even — like they will usually call me for tickets, but it’s too difficult now.” He added that despite being under a WWE Legends contract, “there is no comp tickets,” explaining that even discounted seats can feel out of reach. “I don’t know what’s discount nowadays… like, $1,000 ticket?” Rikishi contrasted today’s pricing with a past era when fans could attend WWE events for “$25, $50… front row seats were $75,” underscoring how dramatically the live event landscape has changed.

Why it matters is simple: accessibility. Rikishi believes current pricing makes it unrealistic for working families to attend WWE shows, a concern increasingly voiced across social media as WWE expands premium live events and stadium shows. While Rikishi understands WWE’s business evolution under TKO, he cautions that long-term fan engagement depends on affordability, not just profitability.

Looking ahead, Rikishi says all he can do is speak up and listen to fans, hoping WWE and TKO find a balance between record revenues and keeping live wrestling within reach of the audience that built the company.