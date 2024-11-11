When The Bloodline meets The Original Bloodline for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series 2024 later this month, there should be something special.

That’s how Rikishi sees things.

During the latest installment of his official podcast, Off The Top, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about how WWE should let The Bloodline battle have their own stipulation match, such as a three-ring battle.

When asked if he thought the current version of The Bloodline would beat Roman Reigns and The Usos at WWE Crown Jewel, the master of the “Stink-Face” admitted he did not.

“No, I had no idea,” Rikishi said. “I didn’t think either or team was gonna win. I would have probably thought it would have been a DQ. For me, that angle is so beyond that you can get away with going two-three years with that angle added on to what they’ve already done. I don’t ever see a finish until it’s some type of big gimmick match like a Hell in a Cell, maybe three cages, three rings, like give them something that people have never, ever seen before. That’s what the Bloodline is because that’s what they’re doing out there. They’re giving the wrestling fans something that they’ve never seen amongst each other, and the fans are invested into the Bloodline.”

The former Too Cool member continued, “So let’s go ahead and up it. Why don’t we call a different type of, make up a pay-per-view name for the Bloodline to be able to have their own type of signature match, like Hell in a Cell. Let’s put three rings together. Let’s build a certain type of dome for three rings, and then you think about, you got all that talent there. You got The Usos, you got Jacob Fatu, you got the Tongan Usos that are there, Roman, come on now. There’s so much that those boys can do with a gimmick type of match like that. It’ll be a treat and a sight for the world and the wrestling fans to be able to see.”

