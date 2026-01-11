Rising live-event costs have become a hot topic across professional wrestling, and Rikishi is the latest veteran to voice frustration with how much the landscape has changed. Reflecting on the current era of WWE, Rikishi explained that even with a Legends contract, access to complimentary tickets is no longer guaranteed. As he put it, “I don’t know about the ticket prices with TKO because even my family members now… it’s too difficult now. There’s a lot of loopholes you have to go through,” noting that friends and relatives still reach out to him expecting help getting into shows.

The former tag team and Intercontinental Champion contrasted today’s pricing with the era when wrestling felt far more accessible to working families. Rikishi pointed out that what once cost $25 or $50 has ballooned into a situation where, in his words, “you really need to hit the lottery to sit up in the nosebleeds.” While he remains outspoken about WWE for multiple reasons, particularly when it comes to the handling of his son Jey Uso, this criticism reflects a broader concern shared by several legends: as the business grows under the TKO banner, longtime fans are increasingly being priced out of the live experience.