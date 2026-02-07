Solo Sikoa’s rise since stepping out from Roman Reigns’ shadow has split the fanbase. Some see inconsistency, others see a performer finally cutting loose, and the debate has only intensified as his feud with the Wyatt Sicks has taken center stage. What often gets lost in that conversation is whether WWE has actually allowed Solo to feel authentic rather than forcing him into a role too quickly.

That question matters because Solo is not just another member of a dominant family tree. He is trying to define his own voice in a post Tribal Chief era, and according to Rikishi, that process has not always been handled cleanly. Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledged that the booking has been uneven, but he believes something has recently clicked.

“I think Solo found himself, you know what I mean? It’s nice to be able to let Solo be Solo,” Rikishi explained, pointing specifically to his son’s recent promo work against the Wyatt Sicks. Rather than reading as scripted chaos, Rikishi felt the segment showed personality and confidence. “If he came up with that one, that’s a pretty good one,” he added, suggesting the creative freedom is finally showing on screen.

Rikishi’s optimism extended beyond just Solo. He framed the feud itself as an opportunity for WWE to correct past missteps with supernatural factions. “I think we’ve seen this before with the Wyatt Family,” he said, noting that the concept has always connected when the company commits to it fully. For Rikishi, intertwining Solo’s group with the Wyatt Sicks could elevate both sides if the storytelling stays focused.

With WrestleMania 42 approaching, Rikishi also emphasized scale and presentation. He argued that the Wyatt Sicks deserve a showcase that matches their aura, potentially through a gimmick-heavy environment that feels larger than a standard match. “Something like a huge gimmick-type of match… maybe take it from there to a graveyard or something,” he suggested, framing it as a way to finally give the group a definitive push.

Ultimately, Rikishi sees the feud as more than a sideshow. He believes it should culminate in a singles confrontation between Solo Sikoa and Uncle Howdy on the grandest stage, giving Solo a moment that feels earned rather than inherited.

The bigger implication is how WWE develops second-generation stars in the shadow of legends. Allowing Solo to find his rhythm instead of rushing him into a fixed identity reflects a broader shift toward character-driven growth. If WWE continues to prioritize authenticity over acceleration, Solo’s evolution could become a template for how modern stars break free from even the heaviest legacies.