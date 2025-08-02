Solo Sikoa recently revealed that his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, used to jokingly threaten him with the Stink Face if he brought home bad grades.

Before becoming known for his infamous finishing move, Rikishi — then wrestling as Fatu — aimed to be a positive influence and role model for kids. Ironically, it was the Stink Face — where he would rub his backside in his opponent’s face — that ended up defining his career and bringing his family the most success. At Rikishi’s WWE Hall of Fame induction, his twin sons Jimmy and Jey Uso even joked that the move earned the family the most money.

Now, Solo Sikoa has shared that the Stink Face wasn’t just a wrestling gimmick — it was also a light-hearted disciplinary threat at home.

Speaking with Adrian Hernandez during the WWE SummerSlam 2025 media scrum, Sikoa laughed as he recalled, “If I didn’t do good in school, he’d tell me I’d be seeing his rear end when I got home.”

He continued, “Yeah, he did. He said, ‘If you don’t get good grades, you’ll be seeing my rear end when you get home.’ So I got, like, B’s and C’s. I mean, I didn’t get A’s, but B’s and C’s are good enough.”

Bron Breakker is no stranger to the spotlight, but stepping into the ring with WWE’s top-tier talent demands a different level of intensity. Since WrestleMania 41, Breakker has been aligned with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman as part of their bold vision for WWE’s future.

With Rollins sidelined by an injury sustained at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Breakker now takes center stage at SummerSlam, representing their faction’s mission. He teams with Bronson Reed to defend Rollins’ ideals against none other than Jey Uso and Roman Reigns.

Ahead of SummerSlam 2025, Breakker told Josh Martinez of Z100 that he always believed he’d reach this level — sharing the ring with a megastar like Reigns on a major pay-per-view event. Rollins’ injury just brought that moment sooner than expected. He said,

“I think me being in this role was always a plan, or always the vision for everything, but it’s just happened a bit sooner than we all anticipated, just because of Seth being gone. So, here we go.”

Since making his return to WWE at Money in the Bank to go after John Cena, Ron Killings has shed the lighthearted antics of his longtime alter ego, R-Truth, in favor of a colder, more deliberate demeanor. As Killings puts it, he’s finally in control — he’s the one driving now.

Speaking with Joel Torres of Contralona at the WWE SummerSlam 2025 media scrum, Killings drew a sharp line between himself and the character fans knew for years. He explained that unlike R-Truth, he isn’t naïve — and he certainly doesn’t wear his heart on his sleeve. He said,

“John Cena can’t break my heart. Because I don’t have one. That was R-Truth. This is Ron Killings. R-Truth got slammed at Backlash. I didn’t. It’s been great to be alongside R-Truth, watching him whimper over his childhood hero. I’m enjoying riding there, because if somebody don’t stop him from trying to destroy professional wrestling. I will. So, yeah, I’m enjoying this. I’m saying he’s a GOAT. He’s the greatest of all time. We’ve all witnessed the things that John Cena has done, and we’ve all been along for the rise and ride of John Cena, and this is his farewell tour. But he’s gotta come correct me. He’s gotta check himself. You know what I’m saying? He broke R-Truth’s heart, dog. He can’t break my heart, because I ain’t got one.”

Jelly Roll and Randy Orton closed out this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown with a brawl against their SummerSlam 2025 opponents – Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

The segment began with Paul and McIntyre in the ring, where Paul targeted Jelly Roll, claiming that he and McIntyre had “dedicated our whole lives to this” and blasting “outsiders” for using WWE as a launchpad.

This led to Jelly Roll and Orton storming the ring, resulting in a brawl. Security rushed in to intervene, only for two of them to be hit by Randy Orton with RKOs while Jelly Roll chokeslammed another one.

The two teams are now set to collide on night one of SummerSlam 2025.

Talla Tonga picked up a big win in his WWE SmackDown debut, defeating Jimmy Uso in singles action.

On Friday night’s show, the two men faced off in a match that ended when Uso went for a top-rope splash, only for Tonga to catch him mid-air and deliver a chokeslam for the victory.

Following the match, Solo Sikoa’s faction attacked Uso until Jacob Fatu came out to make the save.

TALLA TONGA CATCHES BIG JIM WITH A CHOKESLAM! TALLA TONGA WINS!

And finally, you can check out the prop betting odds for WWE SummerSlam 2025 below:

Will Cody Rhodes turn heel?:

Yes: -120

No: -120

Total number of spears made in tag team match between Reigns, Uso, Breakker, Reed match:

Over 5.5 Spears: -150

Under 5.5 Spears: +110

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: First Finishing Move Performed:

John Cena’s – Attitude Adjustment: -150

Cody Rhodes – Cody Cutter: +110

Total of Tsunami’s by Bronson Reed in the match:

Under 2.5 Tsunami’s: -150

Over 2.5 Tsunami’s: +110

Will Jelly Roll land an RKO?:

Yes: -500

No: +300

Will Jelly Roll pin Logan Paul to win the match:

Yes: -400

No: +250

Does Bayley make an appearance in the Lyra Valkyria/Becky Lynch match?:

Yes: -200

No: +150

Undisputed WWE Championship Match (Cody/Cena): Method of Victory:

Pinfall: -300

Submission: +250

Any Other Method (DQ or Countout): +350

Does Seth Rollins Cash-In his briefcase at SummerSlam?:

No: -400

Yes: +250

Who takes the pin in the Women’s World Championship:

IYO SKY: -200

Rhea Ripley: +250

Naomi: +500

Does The Rock make an Appearance on Sunday Night?:

No: -500

Yes: +300

