At the WWE Bad Blood 2024 pay-per-view event, Jimmy Uso made his return to help Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes fend off The Bloodline.

During the latest episode of his “Off the Top” podcast, Rikishi revealed that he told Jimmy not to tell him when he’d be returning because he wanted to be surprised. He said,

“I seen the highlights, when he come through, and when I seen that part there, all I was really listening to was the fans. That damn building erupted. It just erupted. So that type of feeling and that type of sound, let’s go back three years ago, it’s almost when Solo Sikoa came in for Roman. Then here it is, so I’m watching this, and as a proud father, come on. I’m always gonna talk about my kids out there on social media. So yeah, it was a big night. I’m glad god answered my prayers and gave my boy strength and health to make the right decision because wrestling’s always gonna be there, but your health, you don’t understand, 200-something days of getting hit in the back of the head with chairs and getting dropped on your neck, your vertebrae, it only takes 30 seconds to put your ass in a wheelchair for the rest of your life. Is it worth it? Some might say we’re crazy, but at the end of the day, you already know what you signed up for. So the choice, that was my thing. The choice is yours, I’m just gonna pray for you, for your strength and health. I said don’t even tell me if you’re coming back. I don’t wanna know if you’re coming. I want to see it, or I’ll read about it.“

In a recent interview with the BBC, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes commented on the possibility of WrestleMania coming to the United Kingdom at some point in the future.

As we reported several months ago here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Triple H and Nick Khan met with London mayor Sadiq Khan to discuss the possibility.

Rhodes said, “If I’m aiming, it would be cool to get it [in the UK] in the next five years. There’s some really big venues over here that could host a WrestleMania. I think American fans would jump at the chance to come to a WrestleMania [overseas], whether that that be in Manchester or London, I think they’d go nuts for it. When the greatest of all time, as we like to call John [Cena], goes out there and says it, it almost wills itself into existence. I’m very much looking forward to watching that situation unfold.“