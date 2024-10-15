Rikishi wants to see Cody Rhodes turn on Roman Reigns.

During a recent edition of his “Off The Top” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer evaluated WWE Bad Blood 2024 and commented on his desire to see Cody Rhodes turn on Roman Reigns.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On wanting to see Cody Rhodes turn on Roman Reigns: “I would’ve thought, and this is just my weird mind, I’m always thinking when people go left, I’ll go right. During that time, it damn sure would’ve been nice if Cody turned on Roman. You got two big babyfaces there. Cody’s been that babyface since Roman’s been gone, and then to be able to come back together, I see [those] little highlight videos they put up of Roman’s entrance.”

On Reigns’ aura: “He puts out that aura. He puts out that vibe, like you can almost feel it coming through the TV how over this guy is, and this is once a guy that people hated his guts.”