Riley Osborne was among the talents released by WWE on May 2nd as part of a larger wave of cuts.

Osborne had been competing on WWE EVOLVE, though he hadn’t wrestled since an NXT live event on February 22nd. His EVOLVE matches were taped earlier that month.

On March 7th, Osborne underwent surgery on his ankle or foot, which he revealed via social media. In a follow-up post, he shared a photo with the caption, “Can’t wait to get medically cleared at work….oh.”

Prior to his release, Osborne had been part of Chase U before the group’s disbandment in November 2024. He previously competed as Josh Morrell on NXT UK and 205 Live from 2018 to 2022 before rebranding as Riley Osborne upon joining NXT in 2023.