Rina defeated Future of Stardom Champion Ranna Yagami in a non-title singles match at STARDOM’s September 22 Fukuoka event. The 2026 5 Star Grand Prix winner pinned Yagami after a diving double knee drop, according to the promotion’s official match report.

The match lasted 11 minutes and 45 seconds. STARDOM described a contest that started with mat wrestling and grew more physical. Rina threw Yagami into the seating area during their fight outside the ring, while the champion later used kicks and an armbar to regain control.

Rina countered with a hip throw and missile dropkick before landing the diving double knee drop for the decision. Yagami’s Future of Stardom Championship was not at stake, so she retained the title despite the loss.

The match was announced as part of STARDOM’s Silver Week Tour lineup. Rina entered as the recent Grand Prix winner, while Yagami had recorded her tenth defense of the Future title earlier in September.

Source: STARDOM’s official September 22 Fukuoka match report.