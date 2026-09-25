Rina Yamashita scored the fall for Mi Vida Loca in STARDOM’s September 23 six-woman tag match in Shimonoseki, then raised the prospect of taking part in the promotion’s upcoming Goddess of Stardom Tag League. She stopped short of confirming an entry.

Yamashita teamed with World of Stardom Champion Suzu Suzuki and Akira Kurogane against Maika, Waka Tsukiyama and HANAKO. STARDOM’s official match report said the teams traded control after Kurogane absorbed a sustained attack. Suzuki fought back with a spear that took down Maika and HANAKO, while Yamashita pressed Tsukiyama with a lariat and other offense.

Tsukiyama and HANAKO combined to keep Yamashita from finishing the match, but Mi Vida Loca answered with simultaneous kicks. Yamashita then landed the Implant on Tsukiyama and pinned her at the 11-minute mark.

After the match, Yamashita addressed the crowd about the tag league, which STARDOM says begins November 1 at Korakuen Hall. The promotion’s written account says she has not yet been confirmed for the tournament. Her comments put a possible Mi Vida Loca entry in focus without settling who her partner would be.

The result came during STARDOM’s Silver Week tour, one day after Rina defeated Future of Stardom Champion Ranna Yagami in a separate non-title match in Fukuoka. Rina and Rina Yamashita are different wrestlers.

Source: STARDOM’s official September 23 match report.