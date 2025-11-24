WWE formally expanded its developmental talent roster at the WWE Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida this week with the addition of three brand new recruits.

The company confirmed that Meghan Walker, Cyrus Habibi-Likio, and Jessica Bogdanov, all of whom impressed at the SummerSlam week tryouts earlier this year, have officially signed on and reported to Orlando.

The trio had been expected to join WWE following recent reports of deal offers going out.

Walker arrives with a strong athletic background, having been a standout track star at the University of Nebraska and an early member of WWE’s NIL program before committing full-time. Habibi-Likio brings a football pedigree as a former Boise State running back, while Bogdanov, of Russian heritage, adds high-level gymnastics experience to the Performance Center’s diverse pool of talent.

There was also a noteworthy update on another recent recruit.

French high-flyer Aigle Blanc, who reported to the PC last month and defeated Malik Blade in his return to the ring after more than a year at this past weekend’s NXT Bartow live event, appears set for a new identity in NXT.

He’s listed as “Elio Lefleur” for a triple threat bout against Jack Cartwheel and Chris Carter at AAA’s November 28 taping in Puebla, Mexico. The match will determine the next challenger for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship.