Ring of Honor returns to Texas!

Live from the ESports Stadium in Arlington, Texas! Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman are on commentary tonight as we see a video package for ROH World Heavyweight Championship match between Mark Briscoe and Roderick Strong later on tonight, but now…

Match #1. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander

Mortos muscles Komander in the corner and Komander tries a plancha to the outside but Mortos catches him! Mortos powerbombs Komander onto Alex Abrahantes on the outside. Mortos throws Komander into the steel post before returning him back inside the ring and chopping him to the ground. Komander rolls through a wheelbarrow suplex into a victory roll that gets two. Around the world tieres by Komander and Mortos staggers, but is able to catch a charging Komander in a military press and proceeds to deposit him on the top turnbuckle! Mortos now removes the turnbuckle pad and tries again, but Komander escapes and connects with an enziguiri. Komander goes up top but Mortos charges and crotches him. Both guys on the apron now and Komander throws Mortos into the exposed buckle and follows up with a Satellite DDT off the apron. Komander goes up top and Mortos rolls to the apron, but Komander doesn’t care and he gets popped up into a hurricanrana that sends Mortos flying to the floor! Komander now on the far turnbuckle, as he proceeds to walk the entire length of the ring and dives off to Mortos on the floor! Another enziguiri by Komander and a springboard Poisonrana from the apron! Two count. Mortos counters a charging Komander with a huge pop-up Samoan drop! Two count. Komaner counters a fireman’s carry with a Crucifix Driver. Swinging Mexican Destroyer by Komander! Spear by Mortos! Everyone is down. Mortos finally gets up and works his way to the top rope, but Komander is there and both guys struggle on the top. Avalanche Gorilla Press by Mortos! Long two count. Over the top Destroyer by Komander but he misses the rope walk Shooting Star Press. Reverse gutbuster by Mortos and the Ganso Bomb finishes this one.

Winner: The Beast Mortos

Rating: ***1/2. Listen, not a heck of a lot of selling in this match, but it was a darn good opener that had the crowd on their feet. Mortos is a star already and the fans loved both guys here.

Melissa Santos is with MXM. They’re feeling… FTR. Tonight they turned Ring of Honor into a runway of honor, but tomorrow, they’ll turn FTR into… something.

Match #2. Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship: The Undisputed Kingdom (c) vs. The Conglomeration

Bennett and Ishii jockey for position to start. Ishii whiffs on a few chips and Bennett fires back, and now it’s a chop war. Bennett drops first and then gets shoulder blocked. Kyle and Taven get the tag now and Kyle quickly locks in an armbar that forces Taven to the rope. Ishii in now and he chops the soul out of Taven. Kyle in now with an arm breaker and a snap mare. Seated Cobra Twist by Kyle into a pin for two. Low kick and a back elbow combo send Taven to the mat. Ishii levels Bennett on the apron which allows Taven to hit Ishii with a leg lariat. Bennett tries to elbow Ishii but settles for an eye poke. Kyle gets the hot tag and levels Taven with a striking combo that finishes with a low leg sweep. Dragon Screw through the ropes to Bennett. Arm ringer over the top by Kyle and a running knee off the apron to Bennett. Kyle whips Taven into a shoulder block from Ishii on the floor. Boston Bayonet to Ishii on the floor but Ishii responds with a huge lariat. Plancha by Taven and a running knee off the apron by Kyle! Kyle now with some roundhouse kicks to the chest of Taven back inside the ring and a standing ankle lock. Taven escapes and superkicks Kyle into the ropes, who tries to rebound off the middle rope, but Bennett grabs him and drapes him outside from the apron, as Taven comes over the top with a splash on the floor. Kyle in trouble now and a quick two count. Proton Pack! Kyle is out at two. Hot tag to Ishii and everyone is getting elbows, clotheslines, and suplexes. Saito suplex to Taven gets two. Ishii wants the lariat but Bennett trips him up. Kick of the King by Taven! 2.99! Spike Piledriver to Ishii but HE STANDS UP. HE’S GOT NO NECK, BABY. NECKSTRONG. Ishii elbows the daylights out of everyone but Bennett catches him with a Spiccoli Driver and Just the Tip by Taven gets a long two count. Kyle gets the tag and knees Taven from the apron. Brainbuster by Ishii and a King Kong kneedrop by Kyle to the knee! Kneebar by Kyle but Taven is here with a Frog Splash. Enziguiri by Ishii to Taven and everyone is down as the crowd is on their feet! Total Elimination by The Conglomeration! Ishii looks for an avalanche brainbuster on Bennett and connects! CHASING THE DRAGON! PK to Bennett! Taven makes the save! Kyle and Bennett trade suplex attempts as Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis make their way to the ring. Bennett goes low on Kyle and rolls him up for the win behind the referee’s back!

Winners and STILL Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions: The Undisputed Kingdom

Rating: ****1/4. This was fantastic. Ishii and Kyle make a heck of a team and The Kingdom continue to work their tails off and deserve more credit. Everything about this match was a blast and the crowd was on their feet the entre time.

Match #3. Texas Death Match: Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch

Both women in street clothes and Diamante throws Hirsch off the stage through a table right out of the gate! Hirsch is up at 8 and the fight continues to the ring. Tree of Woe by Diamante as she dropkicks three chairs into the face of Hirsch. Hirsch is busted open now and Diamante now directs some knuckles into the face. Hirsch launches a chair into the face of Diamante before rolling outside the ring and getting the infamous black bag… of thumbtacks! Hirsch drags Diamante up to the top as she cartwheels over the back and German suplexes Diamante into the tacks! Hirsch rolls underneath the ring and gets another bag of thumbtacks, as she pours them on top of Diamante. Moonsault by Hirsch but Diamante moves and she lands hard in the tacks. Diamante rolls to the outside and grabs some heavy tape, and proceeds to tape Hirsch to the middle rope, and a chair shot for good measure. Diamante now beats Hirsch with the slipper and says.. but wait, there’s more! Another slipper, but this one is covered in tacks. Diamante BLASTS Hirsch in the top of the head but the tack shoe and that was nasty. Diamante sets up a pair of chairs on the outside of the ring and puts a barbed wire board on top of them. Diamante goes back for Hirsch, but she’s since freed herself, and proceeds to Samoan Drop Diamante off the apron through the barbed wire! and chairs! Hirsch now sets up a playground inside the ring, with a table, a ladder, some chairs, and more. Hirsch puts Diamante on the table and then tapes her to it, before heading up the ladder. Hirsch goes to the *top* of the ladder and moonsaults off, putting Diamante through the table! Hirsch makes it up at 9, and Diamante doesn’t!

Winner: Leyla Hirsch

Rating: ***1/2. The violence was here, the intensity was here, and so was the crowd interest. It was really just brutal spot after brutal spot and both women went for it. Hirsch may have broken her wrist or hand on that fall, so let’s hope she’s alright as that looked pretty bad.

Match #4. Ring of Honor Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

Wrist lock by Moriarty as he traps the neck with the knee. Yuta counters with a kneebar and Moriarty grabs the ropes, using his first rope break. Both guys trade headlocks and some strong chain wrestling, but tempers flare and Yuta uses a closed fist, getting his first warning. Yuta also uses his first rope break as Moriarty is in control. Shoulder block by Moriarty and an arm ringer over the top. Hammerlock by Moriarty as he holds on while Yuta tries to escape. Boots to Yuta and a big running clothesline in the corner by Moriarty. Yuta goes up and over and comes back with a flying clothesline. Reverse atomic drop and a diving forearm in the corner. Yuta comes off the top with a diving clothesline and then kips up. Yuta heads up top but Moriarty follows and bites at his head. Superplex by Moriarty and both guys are down. Arm drag by Yuta and he eats a right hand. A warning has now been issued to Moriarty. Border City Stretch by Moriarty! Yuta will have to make his way to the ropes and use a rope break, and he does. Big boot to Yuta but he rebounds and both guys trade waist locks until Moriarty falls through the ropes and Yuta follows with a big suicide dive. Splash off the top by Yuta gets two. Gedo Clutch by Moriarty gets two. Half-and-half sit-out powerbomb by Moriarty gets two. Inverted triangle by Moriarty now and he prevents Yuta from getting to the ropes, but Yuta eventually does. Yuta has now used all three rope breaks. German suplex with a bridge by Yuta gets two. Cattle Mutilation by Yuta! Moriarty taps the rope with his foot and that’s also his third rope break. Moriarty back suplexes Yuta over the top rope and to the apron, and he bounces to the floor! Tiger Driver by Moriarty for another two count. Yuta plays possum and tries for an armbar, and gets it. Fujiwara armbar by Yuta and Moriarty gets the rope but it doesn’t matter. Moriarty rolls through and holds the rope and gets the win!

Winner and NEW Ring of Honor Pure Champion: Lee Moriarty

Rating: ***1/2. Really fun Pure match here, and the ending was done very well. Both these guys are made for this division and Moriarty should have a great run.

After the match, Moriarty extends the hand but Yuta grabs the belt instead and puts the belt around the waist of Moriarty as the fans chant “you deserve it!”

Match #5. Ring of Honor Women’s TV Championship: Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet

Starkz has Red up in an electric chair and whips her face-first into the top turnbuckle. Starkz now puts Velvet in the Tree of Woe and boots her in the face. Chops in the corner by Starkz and a hair toss across the ring. Two of them. Red ducks underneath and German suplexes Starkz. Running step-up knee in the corner by Red and a Stunner out of the corner. Two count. Victory Roll Bomb off the top by Red gets a long two count. Starkz ducks underneath Red and steps on the back of her knee, bringing Red down. Starkz locks in a Tazmission-esque submission but Red escapes. Ushigaroshi by Starkz gets two. Red with a Poisonrana out of nowhere and a superkick. Two count. Both women fight to the apron now and jockey for position. Red heads up top but Starkz catches her and locks in a sleeper on the top rope. Red drops Starkz over the top rope with a Stunner and she falls hard to the outside! Starkz calls the referee over and the crowd has seen this before. Referee is giving Starkz all the time in the world to recover but we all know the deal here. Starkz looks for a cheap shot and gets it, with a Shining Wizard. Red now plays possum and gorilla presses Starkz off the top rope, before ending this one with a variation of Natural Selection!

Winner and NEW Ring of Honor Women’s TV Champion: Red Velvet

Rating: **. This was… fine. It felt kind of slow and plodding, but the crowd erupted for the new champion so any reaction is a good reaction.

Match #6. Ring of Honor World Six-Man Championship Eliminator: The Dark Order vs. Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs

Dropkick by Marshal and a body slam to Evil Uno. Double dropkick by The Von Erichs and a two count. Dustin in now and he’s delivering uppercuts to everyone. Reynolds throws Dustin into the steel steps outside the ring and Evil Uno blasts Ross in the back with the bull rope as the Dark Order are in control. Quick tags now and Ross is caught in the opposing corner. Chops by Ross and a roundhouse kick (kind of) floor Evil Uno momentarily, but he gets dragged back to the Dark Order corner. Reynolds takes out Dustin and Marshal on the apron. Marshal gets the hot tag eventually and clears house with elbows, hip tosses, and a back body drop. Lariat by Marshall in the corner and a cannonball in the corner. Two count. Marshal wants The Claw but Evil Uno distracts him from the apron and Reynolds dumps him on the floor. Suplex by Silver on the outside as Reynolds meets him mid-air with a suicide dive. Drop step and a German suplex by Silver to Marshal. Dustin gets blasted off the apron by a big boot. Dark Order now taking turns on Marshal, cutting the ring in half. Piledriver by Uno gets a long two. Reynolds gets the tag and misses a moonsault, as Marshal catches him with a pop-up spinebuster! Hot tag to Dustin and Reynolds eats a bunch of clotheslines, a back body drop, and a drop step uppercut for good measure. Snap powerslam by Dustin to Reynolds. To Silver. To Uno! Reynolds gets pushed into Silver and Dustin plants him with CrossRhodes! One, two, no! Uno breaks up the pin. All six guys are in the ring now and Silver dumps Ross in the front row. Uno dumps Marshal on the other side. Dustin misses a corner splash and it’s the enziguiru, Soul Food, Stunner, German suplex combo! One, two, no! Crowd is chanting for Dustin as Reynolds wants to set up Shattered Dreams. Dustin boots his way out and hits the running Destroyer out of the corner! Shattered Dreams set up but Silver makes the tag, but Marshal grabs him with The Claw! Ross with The Claw on Uno! Shattered Dreams to Reynolds and The Curtain Call finishes this one!

Winners: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs

Rating: ***1/4. This one started a bit slow but Dustin, the oldest dude in the match by far, once he got tagged in… it reached another level. Everyone fed off of Dustin’s energy and this was a heck of a lot of fun down the stretch. Have I mentioned how great the crowd it?

Katsuyori Shibata’s music hits, and here he comes! Rhodes holds the ropes open for Shibata and he raises the hands of The Von Erichs.

Match #7. Survival of the Fittest for the Ring of Honor World TV Championship: Atlantis Jr (c) vs. Brian Cage vs. Johnny TV vs. Lio Rush vs. Lee Johnson

TV and Taylor seem to have struck up a quick partnership. TV kicks Cage, who catches it, and throws it in the face of Taylor… and then Taylor drops TV. Cage and TV square up. Clotheslines and nobody is budging. MEAT chants from the fans. Headbutt by Taylor and a tieres by Cage! Body slam by Cage! Inverted Gory Special by Atlantis to Rush. Rush pulls himself up and hits a diving Stunner. Two count. Choke Bomb by Taylor to TV. DDT to Taylor by Cage. Moonsault off the apron by Rush takes out Atlantis. Somersault plancha over the top by Johnson takes out everyone, and TV follows with a tornillo of his own. Cage is in the ring and CANNONBALLLLLL as he comes over the top with a dive of his own. Lariat by Taylor to Cage. Taylor seems like he’s thinking of a dive himself, but everyone jumps Taylor and stops that. Clothesline to Johnson by Taylor. Headbutt to TV. Knee to Rush. Knee to Cage. Uranage to Cage. Clothesline to Atlantis. Taylor misses a cannonball in the corner. Disaster kick by TV and a Frog Splash by Rush gets the pin on Taylor! Taylor is eliminated and it sees like he was the favorite here. Plancha by Rush takes out Johnson on the outside. Cage and TV with a suplex and diving splash off the top combo for a very long two count. Cage picks up Atlantis with an Argentine Neckbreaker and TV with a running knee for two. Disaster Kick to Johnson and Lee Johnson is eliminated. TV turns on Cage and rolls him up for two. High kick by TV and a rolling neckbreaker. Cage rolls to the outside but Atlantis is here and he lays in chops to TV before monkey flipping him out of the corner. Atlantis runs into a big boot but a huge Mexican Destroyer out of the corner gets a two count. Deadlift superplex by Cage to Atlantis but Taya Valkyrie hops in the ring and gets in his face. TV kicks Cage low from behind Taya but Cage rebounds with a discus lariat. Drillclaw gets the pin on TV and Johnny TV is eliminated. Discus lariat to Atlantis Jr! Drillclaw attempt to Atlantis but he rolls Cage up for the one, two, three!

Winner and STILL Ring of Honor World TV Champion: Atlantis Jr.

Rating: **1/4. There was a heck of a lot going on in this one, but also at the same, not a lot. Cage got a chance to look good and I think the move here would have been to put the title on him.

Match #8. Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata

Headbutt and a headlock takeover by Athena early. Fight spills to the outside and Athena throws Aminata into the guardrail a bunch. Athena is the Texas-native and the clear favorite in this one, as the crowd is nuts here. Pumphandle backbreaker by Aminata and a big lariat. Athena comes back with a pump kick and a neckbreaker. Powerbomb onto the knees by Athena gets two. Aminata ducks a clothesline by Athena, who finds herself on the apron. Running low dropkick by Aminata hangs Athena by her heels on the outside of the ring, and she follows up with a running dropkick to the face. Back inside the ring, Aminata comes off the top with a double stomp. Two count. German suplex into the turnbuckles by Aminata and a spinning Air Raid Crash! Two count. Athena catches a big boot from Aminata and sends her into the buckles hard with an Exploder! Both women now trade elbows in the center of the ring. Snap mare by Athena and a PK. Aminata responds with one of her own! Aminata looks for a running boot but Athena rolls through into a single leg crab. Now both women trade pinning combinations until Aminata locks in a double hammerlock with her locks and Athena is in trouble! Athena now grabs a crossface. Aminata tries to roll but Athena locks it up with her foot, but Aminata gets there eventually. Athena now bounces Aminata’s head off the mat, maybe looking for a referee stoppage. Athena looks for the Eclipse but Aminata holds on and tosses her with a German suplex, but Athena lands on her feet. Big boot by Aminata and both women are on the apron. Athena goes to the eyes behind the referee’s back and TOMBSTONES AMINATA ON THE STEEL STEPS! Back in the ring, Aminata somehow kicks out and headbutts Athena. Tiger Driver 98 by Aminata! Billy Starkz is here and so is Red Velvet. The referee gets distracted with the fights at ringside and Lexy Nair hands Athena a foreign object, and she cracks Aminata with it. Athena comes off the top with The Eclipse and that’ll do it!

Winner and STILL Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion: Athena

Rating: ****. Athena is the MVP of everything, for real. All of her matches are different, and she brings her opponents up to her level. Aminata did more than hold her own here and this could be viewed as her coming out party. Great stuff.

Match #9. Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong

Fight starts outside and Roddy blasts some heavy chops. Mark sends Roddy into the front row and follows up with a cannonball into the crowd off of a chair! Mark goes up top but Roddy moves and Mark lands on his feet. Rolling DVD by Mark, who goes up for the Froggy Bow but Roddy gets his knees up. Back suplex backbreaker by Roddy. Mark fights back with some Redneck Kung Fu and a single leg dropkick. Roddy retreats to the outside and Mark follows with a spicy dropkick. Cactus elbow off the apron! Missile dropkick back inside the ring by Mark and a Fisherman’s Buster. Two count. Enziguiri by Roddy on the apron and a rough looking back suplex right on the HARDEST PART OF THE RING. Mark gets sent into the steel steps head-first and he’s busted wide open, and to remind everyone, Mark was in Blood & Guts just two days ago. Roddy is going at the wounds on the head of Mark, before delivering another backbreaker. Stronghold by Roddy and Mark is pouring buckets of blood here. Mark makes it to the ropes and there’s blood everywhere. Roddy teases a Jaydriller and HITS IT! ONE COUNT! MARK IS OUT! Roddy tries to elbow Mark and Mark is eating everything. Flying forearms and clotheslines by Mark. Rude Awkwaening by Mark and a sheerdrop Fisherman’s Buster, reminiscent of a Snowplow. Mark wants the Froggy Boy but Strong catches him on the top. Chicago Skyline by Roddy and an avalanche Olympic Slam! Two count. Double clothesline and both guys are down. Elbows back and forth and a Uranage by Mark. Mark wants the JayDriller but The Kingdom is here. Mark dumps Taven but Bennett hits Mark with the title belt! One, two, no! Tiger Bomb by Roddy and the Sick Kick! One, two, no! Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii are here to even the odds as everyone fights to the back. Roll up by Mark gets two. Roddy misses a sick kick and Mark responds with a lariat. Roddy catches Mark going up top but Mark fights him off. FROGGY BOW! One, two, three!

Winner and STILL Ring of Honor World Champion: Mark Briscoe

Rating: ****1/4. Good gosh almighty was this great. Mark Briscoe has entered his own this last calendar year and his singles wrestling career flourishing is beautiful to see. Roddy gave him everything he could but it wasn’t enough, especially when the rest of The Conglomerate came to even the odds.

Final Thoughts: As usual, Ring of Honor absolutely overdelivered on PPV. To be very clear, nothing on this show was bad. There were a few things that we didn’t need that caused the show to go almost four hours, but it was a lot of wrestling. I understand that mindset, if you’re paying for it, give it to them. Athena continues to dominate, Mortos rules. the main event was a blast, everything involving The Undisputed Kingdom and The Conglomeration…just a fun PPV, although we probably could have cut the SOTF and the Von Erichs match and left them on the pre-show. 9/10.