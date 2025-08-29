Back-to-back months with Ring of Honor PPV’s, and tonight’s taking place from land of extreme!

Premier Athletes vs. The Conglomeration

Fight Without Honor: QT Marshall vs. Paul Walter Hauser

Ring of Honor Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Xelhua

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship: Sammy Guevara & ? (c) vs. The OutRunners

Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Ring of Honor World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Hechicero

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Live from the ECW (2300) Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman on commentary!

Match #1. The Conglomeration vs. The Premier Athletes w/ Smart Mark Sterling

Daivari runs into Ishii. Mistake. Daivari slaps Ishii. Bigger mistake. Ishii eats a chop. A bunch of them, and he doesn’t care. Ishii drops Daivari with a single chop. Shoulder by Ishii and a moonsault by Hologram. Two count. Nese backflips off the top and lands on his feet, doing jumping jacks. Flying head scissor by Nese. One by Hologram. Monkey flip by Hologram but Nese lands on his feet. Spanish Fly by Hologram! Two count. Hologram goes up top but Mark Sterling provides a distraction, allowing Nese to throw him off the top and Daivari follows up with the Magic Carpet Ride. Two count. Hologram is isolated in the wrong corner, as Nese and Daivari make quick tags, putting the boots to Hologram. Hologram back flips over both men and tags Ishii! Shoulder blocks and clotheslines for everyone. Brainbuster to Nese! Hard chops in the corner and a Saito suplex. Double Germans by The Conglomeration! Ishii sends Nese into an enziguiri from Hologram. Suplex by Ishii with a crosbody by Hologram. Two count. Superkick by Daivarai to Ishii. Two count. Springboard back elbow by Holgoram. Pump handle into a Rikishi Driver by Nese! One, two, no! Hologram fights back with right hands and springboards off of Sterling with an arm drag to Nese. Triangle dive to the outside by Hologram takes out Daivari and Sterling, kind of, but mostly the floor. Suicide dive to Nese! Also, kind of mostly the floor on that one. Lariat by Ishii turns Nese inside out. Chasing the Dragon (with a wheel kick, though) by Ishii and Hologram! One, two, three.

Winners: The Conglomeration

Rating: ***. Pretty good opener here. The crowd loves Hologram, despite him being a little messy on this one. Poor Premier Athletes.

Match #2. Ring of Honor World Six-Man Championship: The Von Erichs & Sammy Guevara vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Sammy gets blindsided early and beat down in the STP corner. Dropkick by Sammy and a kip up, but the crowd thinks Sammy sucks. Snap suplex to Bravo. Dropkicks by the Von Erichs take out STP and the fans are booing them relentlessly. This is STP territory, apparently. Pop-up powerslam by Marshall gets two on Bravo. Dean trips up Marshall, hits a cutter on the apron, Bravo follows up with a knee, and Taylor drops the leg! Ross is in trouble, as he can’t get out of the STP corner. Hard chops by Taylor, jabs by Bravo. Dean in now with a Bronco Buster in the corner. Diving elbow by Bravo but Marshall breaks up the pin. Backbreaker by Dean and a knee drop off the middle rope by Bravo. Another two. Marshall reaches in and gets the tag. Spinebuster to Bravo. One for Dean. Big body slam to Taylor! Moonsault off the top! One, two, no! Marshall wants the claw on Taylor and he gets it, but Bravo breaks it up right away. Sammy in with a flying knee. Headbutt by Taylor to Sammy. Axe kick to Marhsall by Dean. Big splash by Taylor! The Salute by Bravo! One, two, no! Ross flies in with a big save. Ross gets dumped to the outside as Marshall and Dean trade flying knees. Discus lariat by Marshall! Sammy comes off the top with a crossbody to the Infantry. Enziguiri to Dean and a springboard cutter! The crowd is relentless on Sammy and he inadvertently takes out Marshall with a dive! Back suplex and a cutter combo by the Infantry. BIG right hand by Taylor. 2 to the Head! One, two, three!

Winner and NEW Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Champions: Shane Taylor Promotions

Rating: ***1/4. Crowd was all over STP in this match, and they made the right decision. Sammy pulling double duty again tonight, and it’ll be interesting to see who his tag team partner is later.

Match #3. Ring of Honor Women’s Pure Tournament: Taya Valkyrie vs. Queen Aminata