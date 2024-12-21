The Ring of Honor Christmas-time tradition has returned!

Jay Lethal vs. QT Marshall

Ring of Honor World TV Championship: Brian Cage (c) vs. Willie Mack vs. AR Fox vs. Blake Christian vs. Mark Davis vs. Komander

Ring of Honor Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. ???

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship: The Sons of Texas (c) vs. The Righteous

Ring of Honor Women’s World TV Title: Red Velvet (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch

Ring of Honor World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Matt Cardona

Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Billie Starkz

ROH Final Battle 2024

Live from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York!

Match #1. Atlantis Jr. vs. Mansoor

Atlantis with a hammerlock and Mansoor traps the arm and rolls through for a two count. Leg lace by Atlantis but Mansoor chops his way out of it, which causes Atlantis to fall back into a figure four. Mansoor tries to rip the mask of Atlantis off, much to the crowd’s dismay. Clotheslines in the corner by Mansoor and some mounted posings. Again. A third time but Atlantis goes up an over and hits an enziguiri. Kick to the ribs and a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Two. Atlantis runs into a boot and Mansoor comes off the top, only to get caught with another backbreaker! Reverse crucifix driver by Atlantis! Two count. Atlantis goes up top but gets distracted by Mason and Mansoor brings him back in to the right with a Northern Lights off to the top. Mansoor misses a moonsault and Atlantis looks for a satellite DDT, but gets caught and driven into the turnbuckles with a Death Valley Driver. Moonsault by Mansoor gets a two count. Rebound release German suplex by Atlantis and a wheelbarrow buckle bomb! Atlantis goes up top and comes off with a frog splash but Mansoor gets the knees up and cradles him for two. Mansoor tries a springboard arm drag off the top but Atlantis counters with a cutter! Mansoor gets te foot on the rope. Madden eats an enziguiri AND DANHAUSEN IS HERE! Suicide dive by Atlantis takes out Madden after Danhausen curses him! Sunset flip catapults Mansoor onto Madden and a tope by Atlantis takes out everyone. Frog splash by Atlantis and this one is over.

Winner: Atlantis Jr.

Rating: ***. I’ll be honest, I did not have high expectations for this one but this was a fun opener. Atlantis looked very good here and the MxM Collections stuff is gold with the crowd. And a Danhausen return? I’m in.

Chris Jericho compares himself to Juan Soto, much to the dismay of the crowd. And then there’s a Lets Go Mets chant.

Match #2. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Tommy Billington

Billington is able to keep up with Shibata in the grappling department to start. Shibata rolls to the outside and Billington follows with a suicide dive headbutt, but it’s a glancing blow. Shibata big boots Billington off the apron HARD and to the floor. Billington back in with a pair of snap suplexes but Shibata blocks a third with an STO. Running delayed dropkick in the corner by Shibata. Half-and-half suplex gets two, but Shibata transitions right into an arm bar. Now a triangle choke with a kimura trap. Billington barely makes it to the ropes. Shibata hits the ropes but runs into a shotgun dropkick and a running clothesline by Billington. Snap suplex by Billington. Billington goes up top and comes off with a shotgun dropkick and a kip up. Shibata rolls to the apron and Billington jumps over the ropes with a DDT! Billington rolls Shibata in and comes off the top with a diving headbutt to the sternum. Shibata counters a clothesline with an overhand right to the body before hopping on a rear naked choke. Billington goes out!

Winner: Katsuyori Shibata

Rating: **3/4. Fine match here and quite the learning experience for the young Tommy Billington.

Match #3. Jay Lethal vs. QT Marshall

Lethal is dressed as Black Machismo and QT is dressed as NWO Macho Man. Mega Powers handshake to start but QT pokes him in the eye. Hip toss and a dropkick by Lethal as he follows QT outside with a suicide dive. Lethal with some mounted punches in the corner but Aaron Solow provides a distracted and QT follows up with a tornado DDT. Shoulder blocks by Lethal now but QT counters a third attempt with a hot shot. QT tries an incredibly slow Lethal Injection and Lethal counters with a back suplex into a neckbreaker. Two count. Lethal looks for a shin breaker but Marshall fights his way out, momentarily, and now gets it. Figure four by Lethal! Solow pulls QT to the ropes and gets the break, so Lethal pulls him in. Sonjay Dutt is in now and he locks the figure four in on Solow! QT breaks it up and hits Sonjay with the cutter before rolling Lethal up for two. Lethal Combination by Lethal! Lethal heads up top for the Savage Elbow but QT distracts the referee and Solow crotches him. Karen Jarrett tries to slap Solow but Solow grabs her arm… and here’s Jeff Jarrett! Right hand by Jarrett and a guitar shot! Savage Elbow by Lethal! One, two, no! Crucifix by QT gets two. Lethal looks for the Lethal Injection but QT counters into the CrossRhodes! Two count. Pump kick by Lethal and an enziguiri. Pop up into an elbow by QT. Spring board by QT but it’s right into a cutter! Lethal Injection by Lethal is blocked and now QT hits one of his own! One, two, no! Both guys exchange elbow and trade cradles until QT walks into the Lethal Injection! A second one! One, two, three.

Winner: Jay Lethal

Rating: **3/4. Lots of chicanery in this one, and that’s okay. Jeff Jarrett got a great reaction, the Macho Man stuff was a lot of fun, and the wrestling wasn’t half bad. Did we have to protect QT with a pair of Lethal Injections for the win though?

Match #4. Ring of Honor Women’s World TV Championship: Red Velvet (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch

Red Velvet with a drop toe hold and Hirsch lands hard on her dislocated elbow. The referee calls for the doctor but Velvet doesn’t care and goes for the elbow anyway. Hirsch fights back and tosses Velvet with a Saito suplex, but Velvet pops up and hits a big spear for two. Arm ringer by Hirsch and another one into the buckles. Both women on the top rope now and Hirsch comes off the top with a swing out German suplex. Now one back in the ring. Two count. Both women trade right hands in the center of the ring and Velvet catches her with a drop toe hole into the middle rope. Hirsch is back with a powerbomb. Double jump springboard moonsault by Hirsch! Two count. PK to the elbow of Velvet. Sunset flip by Velvet gets two as both women go back and forth. PK by Hirsch! One, two, no. Straight armbar by Hirsch but Velvet counters into a deadlift powerbomb. Two count. PK by Velvet. Two count. Huge left hand by Velvet and Hirsch looks like she’s out. Dragon Sleeper by Velvet but Hirsch tries to snake eyes on the top turnbuckle, but it doesn’t look good. Stir it Up by Velvet gets two. Velvet goes underneath the ring and gets a turnbuckle piece, distracts the referee, and then knocks Hirsch out with a wrench for the win.

Winner and STILL ROH Women’s World TV Champion: Red Velvet

Rating: **1/4. This was… fine. There were a few awkward spots here but the fans just didn’t seem to care. Also, I hate to be this much of a critic but… Does Red Velvet really need to no-sell a Saito suplex and then get up and hit a spear like two minutes into the match? Why?

Match #5. Ring of Honor Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. NIGEL F’N MCGUINNESS

IT’S NIGEL! THIS ENTIRE PPV IS NOW WORTH IT. NIGEL MCGUINNESS IS BACK IN THE RING OF HONOR PURE DIVISION. GAHHHHHHHHHHHHHH. Nigel has the mic, everyone shut up. “OHHHH NIGEL MCGUINNESS” the fans chant. Nigel wants the old ROH Pure title rules. Shane Taylor grabs the mic and says “old.. old is right” and then runs down the Yankees and the Mets. Tiger style vs. tired style. “Just because you’ve got hair around your mouth is no excuse for talking like a _____.” Woof. Taylor says he is what he eats. Nigel says that makes him Lee Moriarty’s a hole. Yikes and double yikes. Moriarty accepts the terms and here we go. Both men trade arm ringers and Moriarty grabs a hammer lock, but Nigel reverses and forces Moriarty to use a rope break. That’s one. Both guys get tangled in the ropes and Nigel fakes a closed fist and that causes the ref to use a second rope break, but Shane Taylor demands a second referee… and we get one. Nigel quickly looks for London Dungeon but Moriarty transitions to a Border City Stretch and Nigel has to use a rope break. Nigel rolls outside and jaws with Taylor as Moriarty charges, but Nigel sends him in to Taylor and he almost gets the count out win. Running leg lariat in the corner by Moriarty and a belly-to-belly. Two count. Moriarty goes up top and Nigel trips out the legs. Tower of London! One, two, no! Rebound lariat by Nigel misses and Moriarty locks in the Border City Stretch. Moriarty steps on the hand of Nigel but Nigel still manages to get to the ropes. Clash of heads now and a rebound lariat by Nigel! One, two thr-no! Moriarty pulls Nigel into the middle turnbuckle and goes up top… but Nigel trips the legs out again. Another Tower of London! One, two, three! Wait, Moriarty’s foot was on the rope and the outside referee saw it. That’s the third rope break and both guys are now out of rope breaks. European uppercuts by Nigel and Moriarty responds with some of his own! London Dungeon attempts by Moriarty but Nigel frees himself and Moriarty is there with a rebound lariat of his own! Border City Stretch in the middle of the ring! Roll up by Nigel! One, two, no! Moriarty with a high angle Flatliner but Nigel’s foot is on the rope, but it doesn’t matter because Nigel is out of rope breaks! Nigel still gets out at two. Moriarty locks in the Border City Stretch and Nigel gets to the ropes, but Moriarty pushes off the bottom rope with his feet to add strain and Nigel taps!

Winner and STILL Ring of Honor Pure Champion: Lee Moriarty

Rating: ***3/4. Yeah this was awesome. Nigel was an outstanding surprise and Moriarty added to his impressive resume. Nigel also, by the way, looks fantastic and absolutely still has it.

After the match, Nigel holds up the ROH flag.

Match #6. Double Bull Rope Match: The Sons of Texas (c) vs. The Righteous

Dustin with some huge right hands and Sammy connects with a corkscrew plancha on the floor. Dutch with a huge plancha of his own! Double suplex by SOT and a moonsault by Guevara. Shining Wizard by Dustin! Now finally we get the bull ropes in the ring as Dustin and Dutch are ties together, and Sammy and Vincent pair off. Hockey fight! Double Shattered Dreams by SOT! Vincent grabs Dusty Rhodes bell, but Sammy catches him with a superkick. Dustin gets a chair and cracks Dutch in the back. Dutch gets the better of Dustin on the floor and finds a barbed wire table just off of the entrance! Dutch gets the table up and pulls Dustin on to the apron, heading up to the top rope! Dutch thinks about a superplex but Dustin fights him off with right hands and a headbutt and Dutch goes crashing through the barbed wire table! Vincent goes low on Dustin behind his back and Sammy gets posted on the ring post, allowing Vincent to hit Sammy with Orange Sunshine! Vincent finds a pair of scissors underneath the ring and frees himself of the restrains. Dutch now gets Dusty’s bell and chokes Dustin around the bottom of the ringpost. Dustin is unconscious but Sammy breaks it up. Superkick by Sammy and an enziguiri to the back of the head. Vincent rolls to the outside but Sammy follows with a tope. Springboard cutter by Sammy on the floor. Sammy finds another table underneath the ring and sets it up. And now, he finds a ladder as well. Sammy sets Vincent up on the table and heads up the ladder. Senton off the top of the ladder but Vincent moves! Back in the ring, Dustin is up and he’s fighting off Vincent, despite being tethered to Dutch. Bulldog by Dustin. Vincent however, blasts Dustin with the cowbell and gets two. The Righteous now put the boots to Dustin in a two on one situation here. Dustin fires back up but it’s an assisted Orange Sunshine. Sammy breaks up the pin. Texas Destroyer by Dustin to Dutch! GTH to Vincent on the floor! Dustin grabs his father’s cow bell and blasts Dutch in the head with it and that’ll do it.

Winner and STILL ROH World Tag Team Champions: Sons of Texas

Rating: **3/4. I mean, lots of effort here and a heck of a lot of plunder. It was fine for the type of match it was, but it didn’t really play into the match itself.