Today Ring of Honor invades the College Park Center in Arlington Texas for their Final Battle pay-per-view, which will be headlined by Chris Jericho defending the ROH world title against the former champion, Claudio Castagnoli.

The Zero-Hour pre-show is now available on the official AEW Youtube channel. Check out the Zero Hour Card, as well as the full show, below.

Full Card for Final Battle Zero Hour

Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb

Willow Nightingale vs. Trish Adora

The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin)

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Matt Menard, Angelo Parker) vs. The Shinobi Shadow Squad (World Famous Cheeseburger, Eli Isom)