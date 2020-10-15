According to Fightful Select, Ring of Honor could be seeing some major changes in the coming months.

People close to Ring of Honor have said that officials are discussing a change to the brand soon. We had reported all the way back in June that Marty Scurll had major plans in place for ROH at the beginning of the year that he wasn’t able to implement due to the pandemic putting the company on a temporary hiatus, and these may be those plans finally coming to fruition. Fightful does mention that there isn’t an official update on Scurll’s status with the company and that all contact between talent and the office has been made by Delirious.

The changes that are being discussed will help “rejuvenate” the brand moving forward from top to bottom. ROH has taken feedback from wrestlers over the past year to help change the company around, and several of those changes can already be seen the Pure Title tournament series currently being held on ROH TV.

Another change being made will be centered around the women’s division, which saw a significant hit in 2019 when they lost their Women’s champion Kelly Klein and couldn’t lock Maria Manic to a contract. The division is currently being trained by Jonathan Gresham. He has received praise from many backstage on his work with the division so far.

