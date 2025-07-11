If it feels like forever since we’ve had a Ring of Honor PPV.. that’s because it has been!

Ring of Honor Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Blue Panter

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship: The Sons of Texas (c) vs. The Infantry

Ring of Honor Women’s World TV Title: Red Velvet (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch

Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

Ring of Honor World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

ROH Supercard of Honor 2025

Live from the eSports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas!