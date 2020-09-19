Ring of Honor superstar and former multi-time world champion Jay Lethal recently sent a video message to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wishing him well, with Lethal doing his best Flair impression similar to their TNT feud back in 2010.

Lethal states:

Naitch! It’s me, Jay Lethal — the real ‘Nature Boy!’ I just wanted to send you a video and let you know I was thinking about you and tell you you’re the greatest of all time. And I just wanted to say: ‘little girls lookin’ at their mothers!

The Nature Boy would later share the video on Twitter to respond. He writes, “Still Stealing It!!! My Guy!! WOOOOO!”

Lethal would write back, “You are greatest! Ever!”

Check out the exchange below.