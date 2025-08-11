Ring Of Honor will end the year in style.

This week, ROH Wrestling announced the date and location for their annual year-end pay-per-view event, ROH Final Battle.

ROH Final Battle 2025 will take place on Friday, December 5, as part of GalaxyCon Columbus at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, and will stream live via WatchROH.com. Tickets will go on-sale starting next Monday, August 18, 2025.

