Ring Of Honor will end the year in style.
ROH FINAL BATTLE 2025For the first time in history, Ring of Honor Final Battle will take place at GalaxyCon Columbus at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Friday, December 5 and stream live around the world on HonorClub at WatchROH.com.
Tickets for Ring of Honor Final Battle at GalaxyCon Columbus will go on sale Monday, August 18 at 10 AM ET.
Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an ROH Insider.
Early Access Premium Seating : 8/12
Presales Begin: 8/14
On Sale: 8/18