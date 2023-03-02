It’s the first episode of the new Ring of Honor weekly TV show! Ring of Honor has announced about eight matches I think, but I have no idea if they are all for tonight’s show so let’s see what we can expect.

Ring of Honor TV 3/2/23

From Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida! Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman are on commentary and Ring of Honor is back, baby! Aesthetically, the show looks far different than both Dynamite and Dark, and that’s a good thing. The venue is a smaller size and has a “ROH” feel to it. Bobby Cruise is getting us started so let’s do it!

Match #1. Mark Briscoe vs. Slim J

Code of Honor is adhered to, but Slim kicks Mark’s hand away and we’re live. Red Neck Kung Fu early with a big chop to the throat! Slim retreats momentarily but comes back in to throw the shirt at Mark and hit him with a low blow. Slim charges Mark but Mark connects with another chop followed by a big boot that sends Slim to the outside. Mark with a baseball slide through the ropes before setting up a chair in the middle of the ring, but Slim moves and we reset. Mark lights Slim’s chest up with some heavy chops before looking for the Iconoclasm in the corner, but Mark Sterling offers up a distraction that allows Slim to come off the top with a twisting Disaster Kick. Ripcord reverse DDT by Slim gets a two count. Mark is cut open after the kick to the face and Slim is in control. Mark fires back with some Kung Fu and a snap mare followed by a single leg drop kick. Jay Briscoe neckbreaker by Mark gets a two count. Pair of flying forearms by Mark and a huge powerbomb get a two count! Rolling Spiccoli Driver by Mark! Mark goes up top and points to the sky but misses the Froggy Bow, lands on his feet, and hits a HUGE running boot. JAY DRILLER! REACH FOR THE SKY, BOY!

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Rating: **3/4. God I love Mark Briscoe so much, and he was the right man to start the show. I haven’t seen much of Slim J before, but Briscoe carried the match as expected and Slim played his part.

Tony Deppen is in the back with Lexi Nair, as he will be getting a shot at Samoa Joe’s ROH TV title next week. Deppen will be the czar of Ring of Honor. Deppen also believes he can defeat Joe with an STF or a chicken wing, after reading off of a piece of paper he had unfolded.

Match #2. The Kingdom w/ Maria Kanellis vs. The Infantry

The Infantry is Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean, by the way. Bennett and Bravo start. Bennett runs Bravo over and tags Taven, but the tides turn as The Infantry hit a double hip toss and a double fist drop on Taven. Double wishbone by The Infantry and but Taven connects with a big dropkick. I’M MATT TAVEN!. Big elbow by Bennett and a Purple Thunder Bomb by Taven get a two count. Brainbuster by Bennett gets another two. Back breaker by Bennet who holds Bravo over his own knees, as Taven comes off the top with an elbow drop! Two count. Bravo ducks a charging Taven and hits a neckbreaker as both men are down. Double tag as Dean hits a double DDT to both Taven and Bennett. Diving elbow in the corner by Dean and a flapjack by Bravo. Taven pulls Dean out but Bravo hits a superkick to Bennett. Bravo goes up top but Taven hits an enziguiri that crotches him. PROTON PACK by The Kingdom and this one is over.

Winners: The Kingdom

Rating: **1/4. Perfectly acceptable tag team match here, as The Kingdom should 100% be a focus of the new ROH going forward. That said, The Infantry made a strong showing for themselves and I’m interested in seeing more from them.

Match #3. NJPW TV Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Blake Christian

15-minute time limit in TV title matches here. Wrist lock by ZSJ but a fireman’s carry by Christian and a quick cradle for two. Test of strength as Christian front flips out of a double wrist lock but ZSJ grabs an ear. Nice. Standing elbow lock and an arm-ringer by ZSJ, who maintains control and attacks the fingers and wrist with a hammer lock. Chrstian back flips out of the wrist lock off the middle rope and sends ZSJ to the ground with a pair of dropkicks. Body scissors into a roll up by Christian gets two. Shotgun dropkick by Christian sends ZSJ to the outside, as Christian follows with a Fosbury Flop but ZSJ catches him with a kravat! Wow. ZSJ holds on and squeezes the neck between his boots and twists. ZSJ calls out Danielson out of nowhere. Do it. Kravat with a knee trap by ZSJ, almost like an abdominal stretch. ZSJ gets tripped by a foot sweep and Christian connects with a springboard cross body. Alabama Slam by Christian followed by a slingshot into the corner. Enziguiri by Christian followed by a Saito suplex! 2.99999! Front chancery suplex by ZSJ in response. European uppercuts by ZSJ now and Christian is in trouble. Christian low bridges ZSJ, sending him to the apron, and Christian follows up with a spear. Fosbury Flop by Christian and this one lands. Springboard knee from Christian lands hard! ZSJ looks to be out, but he might have been playing possum as ZSJ dives on a Cobra Twist. Christian gets to the ropes, somehow. ZSJ invites Christian to strike him and he does, with heavy chops to the chest. ZSJ charges with a lariat but Christian counters with a Spanish Fly! One, two, no! ZSJ looks for the kimura but Christian reverses with a Death Valley Driver! Spinning brainbuster by Christian gets another long two! Springboard misses but Christian rebounds with a handspring kick! 450 by Christian but ZSJ catches him in a triangle, takes the back, elevates Christian, snags the arms, and finally finishes the sequence with an Inverted triangle choke! Outstanding work by ZSJ and Christian has to tap.

Winner and STILL NJPW TV Champion: Zack Sabre Jr.

Rating: ****. This was so good. I happen to love ZSJ’s style of grappling, and I understand it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. That said, Christian had a great showing for himself here and looked great in defeat. The winner was never in doubt, but there were some spots that had me jumping out of my seat.

Match #4. Rohit Raju vs. Christopher Daniels

Raju with a snap mare and a Road Dogg-esque elbow drop to start. Daniels counters a hip toss with one of his own and follows with a single leg lariat. Chops by Daniels now and a vertical suplex get a one count. Jora Johl is on the outside and trips up Daniels, before clotheslining him behind the referee’s back. Back inside now and a double stomp by Raju gets two. Shoulder blocks by Raju but Daniels counters and traps the leg… snap t-bone suplex! Daniels now with a diving clothesline and an exploder supex. Angel’s Wings by Daniels but Raju counters with a rising knee strike. Dragon Stomp attempt by Raju but Daniels counters with a uranage. Best. Moonsault. EVER. This one’s over.

Winner: Christopher Daniels

Rating: *3/4. Quick and to the point. A showcase for Daniels here.

Lexi Nair is with Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus, who want to bring honor back to Ring of Honor. Here’s Aussie Open. It’s 2023, it’s a new Ring of Honor. Next week it’s Aussie Open vs. The Foundation!

Match #5. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Woods

Crowd is going bananas for Takeshita to start. Mat return by Woods who rides the back of Takeshita, before getting reversed into a wrist lock. Shoulder block city, baby, as both guys exchange attempts. Takeshita finally drops Woods and delivers some mounted punches in the corner. Woods sends Takeshita gut-first over the top rope and then hits a deadlift gutwrench from the apron to the ring. Woods now focusing the attack on the midsection of Takeshita with shoulder blocks and a kitchen sink. Woods ties Takeshita up in the ropes, exposing the abdominals, and then locking in a fisherman’s… something through the ropes. Innovative offense by Woods here. Takeshita comes off the ropes with a flying clothesline and both men are down. Helluva Kick in the corner by Takeshita! Takeshita goes up top but Woods shoves him off as both men are now fighting on the apron. Aprin DDT by Takeshita! BIG Blue Thunder Bomb by Takeshita in the middle of the ring and Woods is out at two. Springboard disaster kick by Woods after Takeshita misses a charging boot in the corner. Doctor Bomb by Woods! Rising knee strike to a seated Takeshita! Two count. Woods heads up to the top but Takeshita hits a running big boot that halts Woods. Woods attacks the midsection and comes off the top with an twisting imploding superplex! Two count. Arm trapped t-bome suplex by Woods but Takeshita is up! German suplex by Takeshita! Both men connect with stereo rolling elbows and everyone is out. Chaos Theory by Woods but Takeshita counters into a roll-up for two. Another attempt by Woods and Takeshita reverses AGAIN into a wheelbarrow suplex with a bridge for the one, two three!

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Rating: ****1/4. Watch the match.. just watch this match. Josh Woods took his game to the stratosphere here and Takeshita is quickly becoming a household name, for good reason. Run it back with these guys over and over again… and I think Takeshita needs a title sooner or later.

Match #6. Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Embassy vs. Joe Keys. LSG, & Rex Lawless

I don’t think this will last long. Kaun destroys Lawless on the outside as Toa runs through Keys. Cage and LSG are in the ring and LSG gets dumped into the corner and shouldered into oblivion. LSG with a dropkick to Cage but Cage military presses him into the buckles so there’s that. Kaun sets LSG up on the top rope before tagging Toa, and it’s a sidewalk slam on the top turn buckle, a running senton to LSG on the apron, and a deadlift superplex from the outside of the ring in by Cage. The Embassy celebrate on the turnbuckles but there’s no pin yet. Uh oh. LSG eats a stereo clothesline before the Gates of Agony send him flying to the ceiling into a powerbomb by Cage.

Winners: The Embassy

Rating: NR. Embassy via anything they wanted.

Match #7. Metalik vs. Ari Daivari

Hangspring elbow by Metalik and an arm drag off the top. Slingblade bulldog by Metalik. Shotgun dropkick off the top by Metalik and Daivari retreats to the outside. Metalik looks for a baseball slide but Slim J distracts him, allowing Daivari to post Metalik on the outside. Daivari in control now with knees to the face of Metalik and a two count. Metalik chops himself out of a headlock but Daivari comes back with a running back elbow for two. Daivari sets Metalik up on the top rope but Metalik shoves him off an hits a cross body after walking the ropes. Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker by Metalik and a handspring elbow gets two. Daivari rolls to the outside but Metalik walks the rope and dives to the outside wth a somersault senton! Metalik landed HARD. Springboard splash from the apron to the inside by Metalik gets two. Springboard by Metalik but Daivari catches him in the back of the head with a kick. Slim J is in the ring and holds Metalik as Sterling distracts the refere, but Daivari catches Slim J instead. In Trust We Bust by Daivari and this one is over.

Winner: Ari Daivari

Rating: **. Fine match, I didn’t expect a Daivari win tonight but here we are. Trustbusters are just difficult to care about unfortunately, but the match… existed.

Match 8: The Renegades vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue

Robyn and Skye to start. Wheelbarrow arm drag by Blue and a roll up for two. La Majistral by Blue for another two. Rising knee and a snap mare by Blue, followed by a basement clothesline by Rayne. Robyn gets a hold of Rayne and brings her to the Renegade corner before tagging Charlotte. Charlotte misses a charge and Rayne hits a sliding knee for a one count. Drop toe hold and a single leg dropkick combo by Blue Rayne (Rayne Skye, maybe). Robyn catches Blue with a boot to the back from the apron and follows up with a running dropkick for two. Double team suplex by the Rengades but Blue rolls them both up for two. Blue back flips out of a back suplex and we get an awkward spot for a second, but Rayne gets the tag. Rayne with a step-up enziguiriu to Charlotte and a ripcord stunner to Robyn. Elevated sitout face buster by Robyn before tagging Charlotte. Charlotte plants Rayne with a sithout Michinoku Driver for two. Blue gets the tag and comes off the top with a cross body for two. Spear by Rayne to Charlotte. Spinning back kick by Blue, big boot by Rayne, and Skye Fall finishes this one.

Winners: Madison Rayne & Skye Blue

Rating: *3/4. The crowd didn’t seem to care too much about it unfortunately, but the women hit their rhythm towards the end of the match. Pairing a veteran like Madison Rayne with a young up and comer like Skye Blue is the right way to use these talents, I just don’t know if The Renegades were the right opponents tonight.

Wheeler Yuta now joins Ian Riccaboni in the ring for an interview. Yuta takes issue with Riccaboni referring to him as a “junior member” of the BCC. Yuta didn’t become the ROH Pure Champion by accident, he surrounded himself with three of the best wrestlers of all time. Yuta says if there is anyone that wants a shot at the ROH Pure Title, they should make themselves known right now.

Enter Timothy Thatcher.

THATCH POINT – CLAP CLAP.

Thatcher isn’t a fan of talking, but he is a fan of wrestling. Thatcher accepts the challenge.

Match #9. Willow Nightingale vs. Lady Frost

Frost is billed from “somewhere cold”. Like, Glacier? Frost with a waist lock and Willow twerks her way out. Shoulder block by Willow. Make that two. Low cross body by Willow gets two. Short-arm clothesline by Willow. Body slam by Willow, who follows up with some heavy chops in the corner. Up and over by Frost and a round kick to the stomach. Rolling neckbreaker by Frost and a tieres. Crucifix pin by Frost gets two before both Frost and Willow have the same idea and both connect with high kicks. Running hip attack in the corner by Willow and a big boot. Willow is hulking up… spinebuster with a stack pin gets two. Willow misses a corner charge and Frost catches her with an enziguiri. Picture-perfect moonsault by Frost (aka the Frost Bite) gets a long two count. Willow catches a diving Frost by the stomach, gutwrench-esque, right into a Doctor Bomb! That’ll do it.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Rating: *3/4. Fine little match here, but I couldn’t help but think it needed some more time. Both of these women are really good wrestlers and the crowd loves Willow. Riccaboni meets Willow in the ring and asks her what’s next. Willow says she’s on a roll, and she wants a shot at Athena next… for the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship.

Enter Athena.

“No.” Athena congratulates Willow, but eventually accepts her offer.

Match #10. Ring of Honor World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. AR Fox

Code of Honor and we’re underway. Fox immediately cartwheels out of a wrist lock but Claudio grounds him with a quarter nelson. Fox quickly trips Claudio from the apron with his feet before diving in and rolling through, but Claudio catches him with a European uppercut to calm him down. Diving leg drop by Claudio gets two. European uppercuts by Claudio but Fox holds the wrist and does a triple jumping sit-out bulldog from the top. Fox goes up top but Claudio catches him with a dropkick. Military press of the top by Claudio but Fox head scissors out of it. Fox with a springboard but Claudio hits the ropes and Fox comes down hard on his knee. Gutwrench suplex by Claudio. Two count. Another gutwrench. Running European uppercut in the corner and a half and half suplex by Claudio. Claudio looking for the single leg crab and locks it in the center of the ring. Fox crawls to the ropes and makes it, but Claudio makes him pay by bouncing his head off the apron. Double foot stomp by Claudio to Fox’s back. Elbow to the lower back by Claudio. Make that two. Fox back elbows his way out of a third, sending Claudio to the apron, and allowing enough space to catch Claudio with a DDT through the ropes. Clothesline by Fox and an enziguiri. Bottom buckle assisted cutter by Fox gets two. Running clothesline in the corner by Fox, who skins the cat and comes over the top with a pair of boots to the chest. Handsfree plancha over the top by Fox! Senton off the top by Fox gets a long two count. Claudio shakes out the cobwebs and rebounds with a running boot to the face for two. Neutralzier attempt by Claudio but Fox counters with an enziguiri. Fox ducks a clothesline but Claudio bates him and grabs the legs… Big Swing! Fox escapes after about ten rotations and rolls to the outside. Claudio rolls Fox back in the ring and comes off the middle of the top rope with a diving elbow. Two count! Sharpshooter by Claudio and Fox is in trouble. Claudio transitions into a crossface but Fox rolls him up for two! Chin breaker by Fox but huge lariat by Claudio! Two count! Fans come to their feet with “ROH” chants. Claudio sets Fox up on the top rope, looking for a superplex. Fox escapes through the legs with another enziguiri. Make that two. Fox with a fireman’s carry into the Death Valley Driver! Fox goes up top… 450! One, two, no! Fox can’t believe that didn’t put it away. Fox looks for the straitjacket DDT but Claudio lowers his base and responds with some big elbows. Fox responds. European uppercut countered into a two count by Fox. Fox comes off with a springboard but walks into a big anti-air European upper cut and that’ll do it!

Winner and STILL RIng of Honor World Heavyweight Champion: Claudio Castagnoli

Rating: ****. AR Fox brought everything he had in this main event, and just might be the sleeper signing of the year for AEW and Ring of Honor. Claudio showing exactly why he’s one of the most complete wrestlers in the world right now, and a perfect fit for the ROH world title.

Castagnoli and Fox shake hands post-match.

EDDIE KINGSTON IS HERE!

Kingston embraces Fox quickly and let’s Claudio know he’s an independent contractor, and he can show up where he wants. Kingston left AEW just to show up at Ring of Honor and challenge Claudio for the title. Claudio looks to take the mic and moves his hand, showing zero interest in Kingston as we go off the air to “Eddie” chants.

Final Thoughts: Maybe I was naive, but I sure as heck wasn’t expecting a ten-match, two-hour long show. Ring of Honor threw plenty of stuff at us tonight, assumingly in an effort to see what sticks. Claudio and Fox, Woods and Takeshita, Christian and ZSJ… all must see. Go out of your way to watch those matches. The rest of the show was good to above average, however, I fear there was just “too much”, if that makes sense. Ring of Honor should not be a show similar to Dark or Dark Elevation in my opinion, it should be special, and if you try to cram too much into one show, it’s not going to feel that way. Match count aside, it was great to see Ring of Honor building some stories in the first episode and building to next week’s show. Claudio and Eddie, two guys who don’t like each other in real life… good stuff. Willow and Athena, Takeshita heavily recruited, Wheeler Yuta and Thatcher… lots to look forward to in the new Ring of Honor. 8.5/10.