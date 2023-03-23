Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

Ring of Honor TV 3/23/23

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman are on the call, from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!

Match #1. Mark Briscoe vs. Tony Nese w/ Smart Mark Sterling & Josh Woods

Nese attacks from behind to start but Briscoe follows with a single leg dropkick. Nese retreats to the outside but Briscoe follows and delivers some chops and a body slam. Cactus elbow by Briscoe off the apron! Sterling provides the distraction as Nese shoves Briscoe into the ring post. Nese crotches Briscoe as he tries to get back in the ring, with Woods hitting a suplex on Briscoe behind the referees back on the outside. Back in the ring and Nese locks Briscoe in the tree of woe before delivering some bicycle kicks to the abdomen. Briscoe goes up and over Nese before delivering a big boot. Nese responds with a big rising knee to the face. Body scissors by Nese now, grounding Briscoe. Briscoe chops his way out but Nese regains a body lock. Nese with the Macho Man running throat drop to the outside. Nese misses the moonsault and Briscoe delivers some Red Neck Kung Fu. Running clothesline in the corner followed by an Iconoclasm gets a two for Briscoe. T-bone suplex by Briscoe. Jay Briscoe neckbreaker gets another two count. Nese breaks out of the Jaydriller and hits a dropkick to the face of Briscoe. Nese runs into a huge clothesline and it’s the rolling Spiccoli Driver! Froggy Boy and this one is over.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Rating: ***. Good solid opener here. Mark is on a roll and feels like a real threat to Samoa Joe’s title at Supercard of Honor.

Match #2. Six-man Tag: Trustbusters vs. Metalik, Blake Christian, & AR Fox

Fox and Kay to start. Hurricanrana and a dropkick by Kay. Big boot and jawbreaker into a neckbreaker by Fox in response. Christian in now but gets cornered by Kay and Daivari gets the tag. Leg sweep by Christian and a springboard cross body for two. Eastern Stretch by Christian but Daivari corners him and the Trustbusters beat Christian down behind the referees back. Corner powerbomb by Slim J. Diving European uppercut to a seated Christian by Kay. Back suplex by Christian to the now-legal Daivari and Metalik gets the tag. Diving hurricanrana and a no-handed tope to the outside. Metalik off the top with a rope walk twisting crossbody for two. Twisting roll up by Metalik gets two. Metalik looks for a springboard from the apon but Kay trips the leg out. Kay shoves Metalik into the ring apron and makes the tag to J. Foot stomp into an elbow drop by J. Two count. Back handspring elbow by Metalik but no tag. Another elbow. Tilt a whirl backbreaker to Daivari and now this time Fox gets the tag. Fox clears the ring and hits the rolling cutter to Kay. Daivari and J now in as Fox skins the cat with a pair of boots to Kay and a double cutter to Daivari and Jay. Double jump senton by Fox takes out J and Daivari. Christian dumps Kay to the outside and takes out everyone with a corkscrew shooting star press. Pump kick by Fox takes out Sterling but Fox walks into a superkick and a Bloody Sunday for two. Metalik catches Daivari coming off the top with an enziguiri but gets thrown off by J. Daivari and J on top and Christian meets them. Kay now grabs Christian. Metalik is here to grab Kay and it’s a double Spanish Fly Tower of Doom! Wow. Fox quickly climbs the top and it’s a 450 splash to Kay to finish this one!

Winners: Metalik, Blake Christian, & AR Fox

Rating: ***1/2. Best Trustbusters match I have EVER seen. Exciting six-man with Jeeves Kay and AR Fox really standing out here.

The Embassy attacks after the bell.

Match #3. Lady Frost vs. Skye Blue

Both women trade wrist locks and escapes to start. Hurricane kick by Frost and Blue is down! Cartwheel cannonball in the corner by Frost gets a two count. Handstand knee drop by Frost. Hard chops by Frost in the corner but she runs into a big forearm. Step up high kick by Frost sends Blue to the floor. Cannonball senton from the apron to the floor by Frost. Both women now back in the ring and Blue catches Frost with a surprise superkick and everyone is down. Diving hurricanrana from the second rope by Blue sends Frost reeling. Big knee by Blue and a rebound high kick gets a two count. Frost counters a SkyFall for two. Tiger feint kick by Frost and the Air Raid Crash gets a long two. Frost looks for a moonsault but Blue catches her going up top and plants her in the middle of the ring. Blue up top now with a hard diving crossbody for two. Swinging neckbreaker by Blue and the SkyFall finishes this one.

Winner: Skye Blue

Rating: **1/2. Good match between these two women here and I know Skye Blue is the AEW product, but Lady Frost looked good in defeat.

Match #4. LFI vs. The Foundation

Hockey fight to start and a pair of shotgun dropkicks. TRANQUILO by LFI. Williams now cornered and LFI put the boots to him and finish up with a double dropkick to the back. Dralistico and Williams just trading heavy shots now as Rush gets the tag and drapes Williams from the middle rope… leg drop off the top by Dralistico! Williams and Dralistico trade shots with Williams snatching a Saito suplex and some breathing room. Double tag as Titus and Rush are now in and trading punches. Belly to belly by Titus! Titus looks for the Yakuza Kick and lands it! One more! Discus lariat by Williams as Dralistico mistimes the save in a bit of an awkward spot. Springboard Code Breaker by Dralistico. Neckbreaker by Titus. Williams intercepts the Bulls Horns with a huge spear! Everyone is down now as Dralistico hits a tope con hilo to Williams on the outside. Bulls Horns to Titus in the corner and that’ll do it.

Winners: LFI

Rating: **3/4. Really quick match here that could have used some more time, but both tag teams looked great here. Rush is the most intense individual on the planet sometimes.

Caprice Coleman sat down in the back with Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston. Castagnoli apologizes for saying Kingston did not have honor, but he does not believe that Kingston should be the one that represents ROH. Kingston said Claudio wouldn’t do business with him the first time, and he doesn’t care about the apology. Claudio says Kingston was always the quitter in the gym, and that’s why he is the champion and Kingston is not. Castagnoli is not scared OF Kingston, he’s scared FOR him. Castagnoli says Kingston is the biggest waste of potential he has ever seen. Claudio ACCEPTS the Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Championship challenge! Kingston and Claudio is on for Supercard of Honor!

Match #5. Matt Taven w/ Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis vs. Darius Martin

Dropkick by Darius sends Taven reeling. Kick of the King by Taven as Darius is distracted on the apron by Maria Kanellis. Maria still on the apron as Bennett floors Martin with a slingshot forearm. Butterfly backbreaker in the ring by Taven gets two. Side Russian leg sweep by Taven but Taven misses the follow up springboard senton! Back elbow by Darius and a roll up for two. Spinning back kick by Taven and Darius is down. Darius catches Taven coming off the top with a Manhattan drop. Enziguiri by Darius and a bottom rope assisted Flatliner! Spanish Fly by Darius gets two. Double enziguiri now and both men are down. Just the Tip by Taven! Frog splash by Taven but Darius gets the knees up and a two count. Snap German suplex by Darius as Taven heads to the outside. Suicide dive takes out Bennett but Taven escapes. Darius follows Taven in but Maria trips him and it’s right into The Climax for the win.

Winner: Matt Taven

Rating: **3/4. Top Flight and The Kingdom are now one and one, so I expect a blowoff at the PPV. Good match here, Darius looks a bit slower than his brother but with all of the injuries it’s not hard to understand why.

Match #6. Tony Deppen vs. Brian Cage w/ The Embassy

Deppen paintbrushes Cage early ad follows with a bottom rope assisted–never mind, he walks into a superkick. Deadlift superplex outside in by Cage. Hammer throw into the corner by Cage. Body slam and an elbow drop by Cage, who decides against the pin to do pushups. Cage looks for another superplex but Deppen slithers out and superkicks him in the back of the ankle and hits the lungblower. Running flipping suicide dive by Deppen! Shotgun dropkick sends Cage to the corner and Deppen follows up with the double knees. Double stomp off the top and NO! Two count. Rebound lariat by Cage. Rising knee by Deppen! Headbutt! Deppen runs right into a spinebuster and the Drillclaw finishes his one.

Winner: Brian Cage

Rating: **3/4. What a sprint. When Cage is on, he is ON. Deppen brought it and I hope we see more of him in Ring of Honor.

The Embassy puts the boots to Deppen after the match but Fox, Metalik, and Christian make the save.

Match #7. Shane Taylor w/ JD Griffey vs. Silas Young