Ring of Honor TV 3/29/23

From the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri with Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman on the call!

Match #1. Ari Daivari & Tony Nese vs. Aussie Open

Fletcher and Daivari trade head locks to start. Mat return by Fletcher, as Nese tags in and… flexes. Fletcher tags Davis, who doesn’t budge after Nese attempts a few shoulder tackles. Nese dropkicks the knee of Davis, however, but still gets flattened with a shoulder block. Chops drop Daivari. Back elbow, soccer kick, and senton combo by Aussie Open. Assisted European uppercut to Nese as Sterling grabs Davis ankle, allowing Daivari to post Fletcher. Running back elbow by Nese as the ring is now cut in half and Fletcher is in trouble. Fletcher up on over a charging Nese to tag Davis. Davis clears the house with clotheslines and chops. Double clothesline to both Nese and Daivari, and now Nese is in the corner with the two-for-one chop and clothesline. Throat thrust by Nese but Davis catches him with a pop-up powerslam for two. Dental Plan attempt but Daivari makes the save. Fidget Spinner attempt by Aussie Open but Mark Sterling distracts from the apron, allowing Nese to dump Davis. Fletcher gets set up on the top rope as Nese throws him into a Daivari cutter. 450 by Nese! One, two, no! Superkick by Fletcher catches a charging Nese. Dental Plan to Nese! Assisted cutter by Aussie Open. Davis and Fletcher grab Daivari and Nese and have a meeting of the minds halfway around the right. Sterling then gets drilled for good measure. Double lariat to Nese and the Fidget Spinner finishes this one!

Winners: Aussie Open

Rating: ***. Aussie Open are STARS. Innovative offense, they connect with the crowd, and they’ve gotten even better since their time in Progress. Nese and Daivari were formidable opponents here but the right guys won, heading into the big ladder match tomorrow.

Match #2. Shazza McKenzie vs. Miyu Yamashita

Trade wrist locks to start as Shazza connects with a bulldog for two. Shazza with a mean streak here, stomping on a downed Yamashita. Boot by Yamashita and a BEAUTIFUL Disaster Kick for a long two. Running soccer kick to the chest and Yamashita gets another two count. Shazza kicks the kneecap and drags Yamashita to the apron before delivering some hard kicks to the chest. Diving crossbody off the top for two. Forearm by Shazza but she walks into a high kick and that’ll do it.

Winner: Miyu Yamashita

Rating: *1/2. Not much here, to be honest.

Match #3. The Embassy vs. Dak Draper, JD Griffey, & Argun Singh

Powerslam by Cage to Draper and a German suplex. Griffey tagged in now attacks Toa, but Toa tosses him back to his corner. Singh tagged now but he gets leveled. Griffey gets crushed between Toa and Kaun as Singh gets put on the top rope. Sidewalk slam by Kaun across the top turnbuckle and a senton by Toa on the apron. Deadlift superplex by Cage from the outside in will finish this one.

Winners: The Embassy

Rating: NR.

Match #4. AR Fox & Metalik vs. The Infantry

Dean & Metalik to start. Thrust kick to the stomach and a slingblade bulldog by Metalik. Walking spinning cross body off the middle rope gets two. Running back elbow by Fox and a tilt a whirl.. something.. but Metalik and Dean lands roughly. Bravo gets the tag and drops Metalik on the top turnbuckle with snake eyes as Bravo hits a running neckbreaker. Ten punches in the corner and a flapjack by The Infantry. Wishbone to AR Fox. Soccer kick, senton, elbow combination offense here by Dean and Bravo. Snap suplex by Bravo and Fox breaks up the pin. Metalik is put on the top turnbuckle now and Metalik fights Bravo off and comes down with a sunset flip powerbomb. Tag to Fox and he clears the ring with clotheslines. Twisting suplex to Bravo. Enziguiri to Dean and a running back elbow in the corner. Rolling thunder cutter to Bravo for two. Asai moonsault by Metalik takes out Dean on the outside. Bottom rope assisted Complete Shot from Bravo gets a two on Fox. Bravo fights Fox back after Fox makes the tag; a bit awkward here. Fox waits for Bravo to go on the top rope before catching him with the jumping seated Spanish Fly and Metalik finishes it with the rope walking diving elbow drop.

Winners: AR Fox & Metalik

Rating: **1/4. This was best when Fox and Metalik were on offense, as The Infantry show a lot of promise, but you can tell they’re still a bit rough around the edges.

Match #5. Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Emi Sakura

Shoulder block by Sakura sends Athena to the apron. Sakura follows up with a crossbody that takes Athena to the floor. Uranage by Athena to Sakura on the apron! Sakura fights Athena off and sets her up in front of the steel steps… running diving crossbody in front of the steps! Sakura rolls Athena back in the ring before connecting with a delayed stalling butterfly backbreaker. Sakura goes up top for the moonsault and hits it! One, two, no! Athena is out at two. Sakura waits until Athena gets up and drilled her with an elbow. Athena responds and we’ve got a fight on our hands. Sakura responds with a big lariat but Athena cartwheels out of an arm-trapped Roll the Dice! Bicycle kick by Athena gets two. O-Face by Athena but Sakura holds on and NOW hits the Roll the Dice. Tiger Bomb by Sakura but Athena rolls through for a long two count! Sakura walks into a big boot and Athena picks her up in a Dominator like position, before dropping her face-first on both of her knees. Crossface by Athena into a sleeper and Sakura taps!

Winner: Athena

Rating: **3/4. Another strong title defense for Athena here, and the crowd got behind this one down the stretch. Sakura is an absolute legend and showed that she still has plenty left in the tank.

Post-match, Athena looks to snap Sakura’s ankle in the steel steps but Yuka Sazaki is here to make the save. Sazaki dives on the security and Athena as the match is made official for tomorrow’s PPV.

Match #6. Eight-man Tag: La Faccion Ingobernables & The Kingdom vs. Top Flight & Lucha Bros

Penta and Taven to start. NO FEAR. Taven slaps Penta. Penta levels Taven. Elbow by Bennett to Taven. Dropkick by Martin to Bennett. Top Flight send Rush reeling and get tripped up by The Kingdom. LFI pull out the Lucha Brothers and dispose of them on the outside. Back breaker into an elbow drop by The Kingdom to Penta get two. Superkick by Penta to Dralistico and Dante comes in… only to get kicked in the leg. LFI put the boots to Martin now. Tag to Bennett and it’s Just the Tip by Taven. MArtin makes the hot tag to Penta who tags Fenix. Double thrust kicks to Kingdom. To LFI. Inverted Code Red by Lucha Bros to both Taven and Bennett. Kick of the King by Taven to Fenix! Proton Pack to Fenix but Penta makes the save with a slingblade! Dante in now who flips over the newly legal man in Rush. Double team tornado DDT by Top Flight to Dralisitco. Springboard Code Breaker to Darius. Snap German suplex to Darius and a double jump spinning Destroyer by Dralistico. Bull’s Horns to Darius and this one is over.

Winners: LFI & The Kingdom

Rating: **3/4. Kind of an absolute mess in an okay way. Small preview of the Reach for the Sky ladder match tomorrow, and that’s just fine.

Mark Briscoe is here, and says tomorrow is the biggest singles match of his career. Mark isn’t just going to win the title himself, he’s going to win it for his family, his kids, Jay, Jay’s kids, mom, dad, and ANYONE who rolls with DEM BOYS. Tomorrow night, the difference is… destiny. Joe says that is Mark’s… destiny? Worry about the reality, and the reality is disrespect. Joe says Mark forgot how dangerous he was, but he will remind him tomorrow.

Jay Lethal is waiting in the back for Mark Briscoe, and wishes him luck.

Match #7. ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Leon Ruffin

Wrist lock and then some by Yuta. Chop by Yuta drops Ruffin as he follows up with a bow and arrow but Ruffin counters with a quick two count. More hard chops by Yuta. Double jump by Ruffin but Yuta catches him and connects with a German suplex. Octopus hold by Yuta but Ruffin uses his first rope break. Body slam and senton by Yuta. Spinning toe hold by Yuta who transitions into a bridging Indian Death Lock. Ruffin uses his second rope break. Ruffin now hits the ropes and comes back with a single leg drop kick. Ruffin comes off the top but eats a vicious elbow. Hammer lock crossface by Yuta and this one is over.

Winner and STILL ROH Pure Champion: Wheeler Yuta

Rating: **. Not very competitive, but a nice showcase for Yuta ahead of tomorrow’s defense.

Yuta takes the mic and says nice try, but that won’t be enough. Just like all the others haven’t been enough, just like Shibata hasn’t been..

SHIBATA IS HERE! THE WRESTLER! KATSUYORI SHIBATA IS HERE!

Yuta tried to talk trash but Shibata just throws the mic down and it’s on tomorrow!

Match #8. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Blake Christian

Quick arm drag by Vikingo. Leg sweep and two. Double drop kicks and it’s all even here. Vikingo flips out of a snap mare and Christian misses a shotgun dropkick. Running shooting star by Vikingo gets two. Double jump twisting springboard hurricanrana by Vikingo. Inside to outside imploding senton by Vikingo. Two count. Leg sweep and change of direction by Christian and a dropkick to the knee. Bottom rope 619 and a handspring kick to the head by Christian. Fosbury flop by Christian on the outside! Step up somersault senton and a snap suplex by Christian. 630 twisting kick by Vikingo… I think? Vikingo catches a crossbody and Viking hits a twisting sit out side effect. Outside in twisting springboard Phoenix Splash by Vikingo. Two count. Christian catches Vikingo going up top and electric chair drop on the top turnbuckle. Snap German suplex now by Christian. Both men on the apron and Vikingo reverses into a poisonrana! Wow. Vikingo misses a 450 and Christian hits a Spanish Fly on the outside! Christian rolls Vikingo inside and comes off the top with a 450 for a two count. Vikingo sets Christian up on the top rope and Vikingo follows. Avalanche reverse Spanish Fly but both men land on their feet! Lariat by Christian but Vikingo reverse a powerbomb into a hurricanrana driver for three!

Winner: El Hijo del Vikingo

Rating: ***1/2. If you love insane moves that legitimately make your mouth drop, watch this match. Vikingo definitely has his own style, and it’s unbelievable… if that’s your thing. Christian is a guy that’s been overlooked for so long, but he’s every bit as good as a Vikingo. Lots of fun here.