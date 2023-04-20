Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

Ring of Honor TV 4/20/23

Ian Ricaboni and Caprice Coleman are here from the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!

Match #1. The Kingdom vs. Darius Martin & Action Andretti

Martin and Taven to start. Martin shoves Bennett off the apron but Taven takes control, quickly cornering Martin. Quick tags between the Kingdom as Taven comes off the middle rope with a dropkick. Bennett drops Andretti with an elbow. Dropkick to the knee and an elbow by Taven get a one count. Heavy chops by Bennett in the corner but Taven misses a splash, however Bennett is there for the Double A spinebuster that gets two. Blind tag by Andretti as Martin and Taven trade suicide dives and Andretti hits an Arabian Press. Dropkick by Martin and a bottom rope assisted tornillo by Andretti for two on Taven. Enziguiri by Andretti and a springboard clothesline to Taven. Monkey flip into a wheelbarrow bulldog gets a two on Taven. Andretti charges but Bennett intercepts and holds Andretti for an enziguiri by Bennett and an outside in elbow drop. Taven goes up top but Martin throws him to the floor and Andretti gets the hot tag. Martin with a crossbody to Bennett that gets two. Springboard tornillo by Andretti gets two on Bennett. Split-legged moonsault by Andretti but Bennett gets the foot on the rope. Back handspring elbow/German suplex combo by Martin and Andretti. Maria provides a distraction as Bennett hits Martin low and Taven dumps Andretti to the outside. Proton Pack to Martin and that gets it done.

Winners: The Kingdom

Rating: **1/2. Fine opener here and The Kingdom are great.

Match #2. Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade

Headlock takeover by Willow and a shoulder tackle. Willow runs through a clothesline and delivers a big body slam. Two count. Bulldog driver kind of thing by Willow and a forearm that sends Renegade to the floor. Willow follows as Renegade swipes the leg, causing Willow to land hard on the apron. Renegade with some strikes now but Willow responds with a series of hard chops. Big boot by Willow and a spinebuster. Two count. POUNCE. Renegade rolls to the outside and it’s some twin magic as her sister Charlotte switches places. Charlotte looks for the arm trap cradle but Willow rolls over and rolls her up for the win.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Rating: *1/2. The Renegades are just not there yet unfortunately.

After the match the Renegade Sisters attack Willow with a Hart Attack/Slingblade.

Match #3. Lance Archer vs. Jah-C

Archer throws Jah-C out from the locker room area and the match is starting early. Dropkick by Jah-C but a body block by Archer. Running back elbow in the corner by Archer. Two. Three. Sidewalk slam. Short-arm lariat by Archer. EVERYBODY DIES.

Winner: Lance Archer

Rating: NR

Match #4. Brian Cage vs. Joey Jett

Jett is a local favorite and the crowd seems to love him. Belly-to-belly by Cage. European uppercuts by Cage in the corner but Jett responds with a right hand and a knee to the face. German suplex by Cage. Broski Boot in the corner by Cage. Snap suplex by Cage and a running leg drop. Two count. Flatliner by Jett out of nowhere and a pump kick but Cage catches it and misses the discus lariat. Lariat by Jett that gets two. Jett looks for a Pedigree but Cage spinebusters him instead and delivers the F5 to finish this one.

Winner: Brian Cage

Rating: *3/4. Jett got way more offense than expected but it’s a Brian Cage match.

Match #5. Ring of Honor Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Heather Reckless

Proving Ground rules so if it goes the full ten minutes OR Reckless wins, she gets a title shot. Athena berates Reckless but Reckless hits a combo and a Sliced Bread out of nowhere! One count. Both women on the outside and Athena catches a cross body and slings Reckless into the guard rail a bunch. Back inside the ring, Athena powerbombs the absolute soul out of Reckless. One, two, three, four, five. SIX. Athena locks in the crossface.

Winner: Athena

Rating: NR. It was quick but badass Athena is on another level and she’s running through people.

After the match, Athena curb stomps Reckless on the belt for absolutely no reason and that’s awesome too.

Match #6. Dark Order vs. Lee Johnson & Cole Karter

Silver and Johnson start. Double team reverse flapjack by Dark Order. Double team offense in the corner by Dark Order with a pair of running back elbows. Carter trips up Reynolds as Johnson takes advantage and puts the boots to him in the corner. Renolds throws Johnson to the outside and makes the tag to Silver. Silver cleans house and military presses Johnson into Karter. German suplex by Silver on Johnson gets two. Rolling DVD by Johnson gets two. Carter goes up top but Silver throws Johnson into him. Lung blower and a powerbomb on the knees of Reynolds. Rolling elbow and a stunner into a jackknife cover finish this one.

Winners: Dark Order

Rating: *1/2. Not much here, either.

Match #7. Nick Comoroto vs. Penta el Zero Miedo

Comoroto toothpicks him a la Razor Ramor. Penta takes the glove off but Comoroto stops him from throwing it. Penta charges but Comoroto shoulder blocks him. Body slam by Comoroto and some elbow drops. Slingblade by Penta. Make that two. Two count. Rising enziguiri in the corner and some clotheslines in the corner by Penta. ZERO MI- actually Comoroto charges and floors him with a clothesline. Backstabber by Penta in response and a double stomp off the top get a two count. Penta hammerlocks the left arm and snaps the right arm with what he calls “The Sacrifice.” Comoroto with an ushigaroshi after fighting out of the package piledriver. Penta now with The Sacrifice on the other arm and Comoroto can’t get a shoulder off the mat because Penta snapped them both. Nice.

Winner: Penta

Rating: **. The finish was creative, I will say that. The match was just there, but it’s cool to see Penta back in singles action.

Match #8. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Moriarty

Takeshita powers Moriarty to the ground with a top wrist lock but Moriarty responds with a single leg. Pair of arm drags traded here and a leg lariat by Takeshita. Huge chop by Moriarty but Takeshita responds with a giant elbow instead. Takeshita looks for the Blue Thunder Bomb but Moriarty counters with a leg trip single arm DDT. Both men head to the outside now as Moriarty connects with a pair of bicycle knees that send Takeshita into the guard rail. Moriarty dances inside the ring so Takeshita rolls in and elbows him in the face. Double stomp to the wrist of Takeshita by Moriarty. Hammerlock by Moriarty who then snaps the fingers of Takeshita a la The Villian, Marty Scurll. Back elbow by Takeshita and a series of hard elbows send Moriarty reeling. Flying lariat by Takeshita! German suplex attempt by Takeshita, who transitions into a sheer drop brainbuster instead. Helluva Kick in the corner by Takeshita! Two! Four solid elbows and Takeshita tries to head up top, but the hand is hurt. Middle rope diving senton gets a long two count. Takeshita heads back up top but Moriarty catches him, looking for a superplex and gets it. Elbows by Moriarty but Takeshita is waking up! Moriarty looks for a DDT off of the hip toss but Takeshita counters into a German suplex. Blue Thunder Bomb by Takeshita! Two count. Takeshita missing a rising knee and Moriarty connects with a Tekken kick. Dragon suplex by Moriarty and a Borer City Stretch but Takeshita rolls him up for two. Takeshita looks for a backslide and gets a two count, but holds on to the wrist and looks for a wheelbarrow suplex but Moriarty fights off and Takeshita DRILLS HIM with an overhook tombstone! One, two, no! Chaos Theory by Takeshita is blocked and Moriarty hits a short-arm lariat for two. Takeshita ducks under and hits the deadlift German suplex into a ripcord elbow and a rising knee and this one is over!

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Rating: ****. THIS RULED. Takeshita is on another level than most performers here and this just proves we need to see more of Lee Moriarty wrestling, and I think Ring of Honor is the perfect him for him. Please Tony, more stuff like this .