Two title matches highlight an eleven-match card this week on Ring of Honor TV: Miranda Alize vs. Lady Frost

Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal vs. Cole Karter & Zack Clayton

Dalton Castle & Boy 1 vs. Gates of Agony

Willow Nightingale vs. Madi Wrenkowski

Mercedes Martinez vs. Ashley D’Amboise

Cheeseburger & Eli Isom vs. Spanish Announce Project

Shane Taylor & WorkHorsemen vs. Midnight Heat & Schaaf

Iron Savages vs. Wingmen

Fight Without Honor: The Kingdom vs. Action Andretti & Darius Martin

Gringo Loco vs. Rey Fenix

NJPW World Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. AR Fox

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below! Ring of Honor TV 5/18/23 From the Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, with Nigel McGuinness, Caprice Coleman, and Ian Riccaboni handling the commentary tonight. Match #1. Rey Fenix w/ Alex Abrahantes vs. Gringo Loco Loco starts with an open hand chop and we’re off to the races. Up and over by Loco and a few handsprings as Fenix misses a rebound hook kick. Triple superkicks by Fenix to the arm, knee, and face. Up and over by Fenix and an enziguiri. Quadruple jump hurricanrana sends Loco to the outside as Fenix follows up with a diving plancha from the top rope! Rolling thunder by Fenix but Loco catches him with a one-armed military press. Loco now rips at the mask and catches a diving Fenix coming off the top and countering into an inverted Olympic Slam for two. Loco runs into a huge boot and Fenix hits the springboard spinning back kick before walking the ropes and punting Loco in the face. Frog splash off the top by Fenix only gets a two count. Fenix runs into a superkick and Loco follows up with an enziguri of his own. Rebound hook kick by Fenix and both men are down. Rolling thunder cutter attempt by Fenix but Loco meets him with a diving cutter from the top rope! Two count. Frankensteiner by Fenix gets a two count. Fenix looks frustrated and starts delivering some huge chops. Double jump hurricanrana off the top by Fenix gets a two count. Fenix looks frustrated and starts delivering some hard kicks to the stomach of Loco. Fenix puts Loco up on the top and tries to follow him up, but Loco counters with a diving spinning Gringo Destroyer! One, two, no! Electric Chair by Loco but Fenix counters with a poisonrana and connects with Fenix Rising and this one is over! Winner: Rey Fenix Rating: ****. Wild, insane, fast paced, all of the things you expect from these two. We know Fenix is a beast but the ROH and AEW fans are being introduced to Gringo Loco on a new level. Katsuyori Shibata will be back in two weeks to defend his Ring of Honor World TV Championship. Match #2. Madi Wrenkowski vs. Willow Nightingale Willow uses her power early but runs into a big boot as Wrenkowski attempts to lock in the tarantula over the ropes. Wrenkowski now covers Willow with the ring skirt and delivers some elbows. Willow with a running avalanche in the corner now and a spinebuster. Doctor Bomb attempt but Wrenkowski counters with the X-Factor for a two count. Wrenkowski misses a running boot and gets POUNCED. Babe With the Power Bomb and this one is over. Winner: Willow Nightingale Rating: NR Match #3. Wingmen vs. Iron Savages w/ Jacked Jameson

I never realized how much Pretty Peter Avalon looks like Eddie Bravo. Beefy and Bulky are the Iron Savages, now. Bronson gets dropkicked by Nemeth but Bronson regains control with his strength. Delayed vertical suplex by Bronson gets two. Nemeth tags Avalon who gets caught attempting a cross body, but Nemeth trips Bronson and gets a two count. Nemeth in now with a dropkick to the face and some hip thrusts. Double leg by Bronson and both men are down. Boulder gets the tag and runs through everyone before big booting Avalon, causing him to DDT Nemeth. Double goozle turns into a double flapjack. Middle rope moonsault by Boulder misses and Avalon comes off the top with a splash that gets two. Boulder continually benches Avalon on himself in a funny moment. Diving crossbody by Boulder takes both Wingmen out. Electric Chair Drop to both men and this one is over.

Winners: Iron Savages

Rating: *1/4. Little more than a squash here but the crowd is getting behind the Iron Savages.

Match #4. Zack Clayton & Cole Karter vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

Quick jaw breaker and reverse DDT with the leg-like maneuver by Daniels & Sydal to Karter. Assisted moonsault by Daniels and a standing twisting moonsault by Sydal. Two count. Karter cuts Sydal off with a knee and makes the tag to Clayton, who eats a leg lariat. Drop toe hold and a leg drop combo by Daniels & Sydal. Arm ringer and a double stomp by Sydal. Sydal with some quick kicks to the chest before hitting the ropes and getting kneed in the back by Karter, forcing him to walk into a Clayton lariat. Sydal tries to fight out of the corner and heads up top but gets caught from behind and rocket launched into a Clayton powerslam. Frog splash by Karter gets a two count. Sydal counters a body slam into a tornado DDT and tags Daniels. Forearms by Daniels and a clothesline to the back. Back body drops to everyone and a running bulldog/clothesline combo. Angel’s Wings by Clayton but Karter breaks it up with a dropkick. Flying hurricanrana by Sydal to Karter. Clothesline by Clayton to both Sydal and Daniels. Head kick by Sydal sends Clayton into a uranage from Daniels. BEST. MOONSAULT. EVER. This one is over.

Winners: Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

Rating: **. Clayton and Karter FAR surpassed my expectations here, but they were in the ring with two absolute generals.

Match #5. Miranda Alize vs. Lady Frost

Elbows by Alize and a foot sweep in the corner. Big Broski Boot and a butterfly suplex get two. Frost responds with a palm strike and a running boot in the corner. Handspring into the cannonball in the corner gets only a two count. Cartwheel into an Air Raid Crash before the Temperature Drop finishes this one!

Winner: Lady Frost

Rating: **. This match was like four minutes long, tops, but these two women beat the heck out of each other. More of these two, please.

Match #6. Eli Isom & Cheeseburger vs. Angelico & Serpentico

Cheeseburger with some World of Sport wrestling here and looking for the La Escalara submission but Angelico breaks it up. Trailer Hitch by Angelico but Cheeseburger gets to the ropes. Burger goes up and over both members of the SAP and gets the tag to Isom. Isom low bridges Angelico and plants Serpentico with a wrist clutch power slam. Pop-up neckbreaker to Serpentico gets two. Tag to Angelico and a superkick by Cheeseburger as Isom hits a suicide dive to Serpentico. Luther pump kicks Cheeseburger on the outside as Angelico grapevines the legs and locks in an ankle lock as Burger taps.

Winners: Spanish Announce Project

Rating: NR. Unnecessary.