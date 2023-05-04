Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

Ring of Honor TV 5/4/23

From the FLA Arena in Sunrise, Florida with Nigel McGuinness, Caprice Coleman, and Ian Riccaboni handling the commentary tonight.

Match #1. Pure Rules: Lee Moriarty w/ Big Bill vs. Rocky Romero

Flying arm bar by Rocky and Moriarty uses his first rope break at the opening bell! Both men exchange wrist locks before Moriarty heads to the outside. Rocky follows with a suicide dive and a head scissors back inside the ring. Hammerlock by Rocky and Moriarty goes to the apron as referee Stefon Smith calls for a second rope break. Moriarty delivers some brutal chops in the corner and grinds the elbow across Rocky’s face. Romero gets angry and delivers a closed fist and that’ll be a warning. Moriarty looks for mounted palm strikes in the corner but misses and gets his legs dropkicked out from underneath him. Rocky with another flying arm bar and Moriarty grabs his third rope break. Moriarty slides outside and Rocky comes off the apron with a flying knee. Running Sliced Bread by Rocky gets a two count. Rocky looks for a second Sliced Bread but Moriarty catches him with a Tiger Driver 18. One, two, no! Moriarty back to the shoulder with some elbow strikes. Moriarty misses a charging side kick and Rocky sets him up on the top rope. Flying arm bar off the top and Moriarty gets to the ropes, but he’s out of rope breaks. Moriarty taps!

Winner: Rocky Romero

Rating: **3/4. The veteran gets a nice win here and it looks like we’ll be headed for a rubber match. Nice to see some undercard storylines developing in ROH.

Match #2. ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Angelica Risk

Code of Honor and then Athena drops Risk with a big elbow strike. Wheelbarrow into a face buster and Risk is in trouble. Unnecessarily stiff thrust kick to the face of a seated Risk. Risk gets a quick roll up but eats a shotgun dropkick. Risk comes off the top with a crossbody but Athena catches her with arm, gets Risk on her shoulders, and delivers about three Wastelands in succession. Gory bomb onto the knees before the cross face and this one is over .

Winner: Athena

Rating: NR. Athena kills people dead.

After the match, Athena hits the Skye Fall on to the title belt and calls out Skye Blue.

Match #3. ROH World Televison Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Christopher Daniels

Daniels attempts a shoulder tackle but Joe doesn’t budge. Twice. Running back elbow by Joe flattens Daniels. Pair of kicks by Joe and a diving elbow drop. Two count. Snap powerslam by Joe gets another two count. Joe looks for the choke early but Daniels reverses and rolls him up for two. Jaw breaker by Daniels and an STO plants Joe. Joe charges but Daniels gets a boot up and comes off the middle rope with the swinging Complete Shot for another two. Joe looks for Angel’s Wings but Joe back body drops him. Joe fights out of a uranage and catches a charging Daniels with an overhead belly-to-belly. Muscle Buster by Joe finishes this one.

Winner and STILL ROH World Television Champion: Samoa Joe

Rating: **3/4. Short, sweet, and effective. Matches don’t have to overstay their welcome and this one didn’t. Daniels had a strong showing but Joe is Joe and Joe does Joe things.

Match #4. ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Robbie Eagles

How and why is this not the main event? TMDK vs. BCC here. Eagles flips out of a top wrist lock and gets pushed to the ropes. Eagles hops over Claudio and hits a head scissors that sends Claudio to the floor, frustrated. Claudio slaps Eagles in the face and Eagles returns the favor. Clean break is teased but Claudio puts the boots to Eagles in the corner. Release vertical suplex by Claudio. Gorilla press by Claudio and a two count. Eastern stretch by Claudio has Eagles grounded in the center of the ring, fighting towards the ropes. Eagles fights out with strikes and a dropkick to the knee. Eagles focuses the attack on the knees now and hits a running European uppercut to the back of the neck. Claudio heads to the outside but Eagles comes flying with a somersault suicide dive and lands perfectly. Back in the ring Eagles comes off the top with a springboard dropkick to the knee and Claudio is struggling. 619 to the knee and a running pair of knees in the face by Eagles in the corner! Two count. Claudio tries for the Big Swing but the knee is hurt and Eagles reverses into an Eagle Lock. Claudio gets to the ropes but Eagles continues the attack on the knee. Now big boots to a grounded Claudio. Spinning back kick and a standing Sliced Bread by Eagles gets another two count! Eagles goes up top but misses the 450, landing on his feet. Claudio reverses with a Michinoku Driver for a long two count. Back slide by Eagles gets two. Another cradle gets two. Hurricanrana into a pin gets two. Lariat by Claudio gets a two count! High kick by Eagles and a Pele kick. Sliced Bread by Eagles but Claudio catches him, tosses him up into mid-air like a sack of potatoes, catches him in a powerbomb position, traps the arms, delivers knees to the back of the head, and THEN finishes this one with the Ricola Bomb. Wow.

Winner and STILL ROH World Champion: Claudio Castagnoli

Rating: ****. Heck of an effort by Robbie Eagles. Claudio took everything Eagles had and the story they told was fantastic, with Eagles using his quickness and speed to try and evade the power of Claudio, but Claudio was too much in the end. Great match.

Match #5. Ten-man Tag: The Kingdom & The Varsity Athletes vs. Best Friends, Action Andretti, Darius Martin, & Stu Grayson

Taven dropkicks Andretti in the face to start. Andretti returns the favor and proclaims “lights, camera, action.” Hmm. Combination offense by Martin and Andretti before all ten men are in the ring and it’s a brawl. Taven gets thrown into the corner and gets clotheslined by Andretti, elbowed by Martin, and then it’s the Soul Food/half & half combo by Best Friends. Lionsault by Grayson and Bennett breaks up the pin. Trent gets the tag but gets clotheslined by Nese on the apron. Nese in now wth a big hammer throw and the ring is cut in half now. Chuck prevents Trent from hitting the corner and Trent hits the flying knee. Grayson gets the tag and clears house with suplexes and uranages. Kick of the King by Taven to Martin. Neckbreaker by Andretti to Nese. Butterfly suplex by Woods but an enziguiri by Grayson. Grayson goes up top but Woods meets him and suplexes him off. Andretti sends Woods to the floor with a clothesline and follows up with a dive that takes everyone out. Taven goes up top as Trent meets him and superplexes him to the floor on top of the other eight guys in the match. Grayson and Daivari are in the ring and it’s the Pele by Grayson. Andretti goes up top for Grayson but The Righteous appear on the ramp, distracting Grayson. Andretti superkicks Daivari and hits the inverted TKO for the win.

Winners: Best Friends, Stu Grayson, Action Andretti, and Darius Martin

Rating: **1/4. This was there and everyone got to do their stuff, but it continues the Righteous and Grayson story so it didn’t hurt.

Match #6. Rich Adonis vs. Preston Vance w/ Jose the Assistant

Short-arm clothesline by Vance to start. Boots in the corner by Vance who throws Adonis outside and into the guard rail about six times. Slingshot wheelbarrow suplex by Vance. Discus lariat. Finito.

Winner: Preston Vance

Rating: NR

Match #7. Skye Blue vs. Robyn Renegade

Sunset flip by Blue gets two and both women trade pinning combinations early. Wheelbarrow into an arm drag by Blue. Renegade rolls to the outside and pulls Blue out awkwardly, before sending her head-first into the post. Running double knees in the corner by Renegade. Two count. Camel clutch with a double fishhook by Renegade. Head scissor by Blue and a diving hurricanrana. Running knee on the ropes and a single leg dropkick by Blue. Two count. Crucifix pin gets two by Blue. Shotgun dropkick by Renegade gets a two count, Uranage attempt by Blue but Blue counters with a superkick. Skyefall by Blue seals this one.

Winner: Skye Blue

Rating: *3/4. I know people are big on Skye Blue, but I feel like she still needs some more work. This was the best showing I’ve seen from Renegade, however.

Match #8. Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana vs. Brock Anderson

Anderson escapes a suplex and grabs a waist lock. Shoulder block by Cage and a big back elbow. Powerslam by Cage gets two. Up and over by Anderson and a DDT out of nowhere. Body slam by Anderson. Anderson sends Cage into the ropes and puts the boot up but Cage just throws him down and locks in the Texas Cloverleaf but Anderson gets to the ropes. Discus lariat and a Drillclaw finish this one.

Winner: Brian Cage

Rating: *1/4. Anderson got more than he should have here and he looked… awkward.

Match #9. Steph De Lander vs. Willow Nightingale

De Lander with a slap to the face off the handshake. Hard shoulder block and an enziguiri by Willow. Willow heads up to the second rope but De Lander catches her and delivers a big running boot to the face. Snap suplex by De Lander. Two count. European uppercuts by De Lander now and some shoulders in the corner. Snap mare and a diving body block by De Lander get another two count. Running splash in the corner. De Lander misses a second one and Willow hits one of her own. Dropkick off the middle rope by Willow and a cannonball in the corner. De Lander fights out of a Death Valley Driver but Willow catches her with a spinebuster for the win.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Rating: *3/4. Willow continues her winning ways and De Lander had a nice showing for herself. Not long enough to mean much but one would assume Willow is on her way to challenge Athena are some point.

Match #10. Angelico vs. Komander

Jump-up tornillo into a wristlock by Komander. Komander looks for a dive but Angelico cuts him off with a boot to the face. Angelico with a few heavy hammer throws into the corner but misses a rising knee in the corner. Komander walks the rope and comes off the top with a Phoenix Splash press (?). Angelico walks to the opposite side of the ring so Komander walks the ropes with a crossbody to the floor. Swan dive sunset flip by Komander gets two. Rebound kick by Angelico and a back suplex get two. Razor’s Edge by Angelico but Komander counters with a hurricanrana into the turnbuckle. Twisting Sunset Bomb by Komander gets two. Frankensteiner by Komander gets another two count. Angelico rolls to safety on the outside but Komander walks the far turnbuckle all the way across before hitting a twisting plancha to the floor! Rope walk shooting star press by Komander finishes this one.

Winner: Komander

Rating: **1/2. Komander should PROBABLY walk the ropes a little bit less so it seems more special when he does it, but man, his athleticism is undeniable. Good win for him getting all of his stuff in.

Final Thoughts: MUCH better episode of Ring of Honor wrestling this week. Go out of your way to watch Claudio vs. Eagles, especially if you’re not familiar with Robbie Eagles. Nothing was BAD this week and the show moved pretty quickly, I still think they could trim down to 8 matches per week, but what do I know? 7/10.