Ring of Honor TV 6/1/23

From the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada! Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman are on commentary and we’re kicking it off with a tag match!

Match #1. The Kingdom vs. The Infantry

Kingdom looks for an early start but The Infantry hit a double wishbone instead. Dean sends Bennett to the floor and Bravo hits a pop-up powerbomb on Taven for two. Quick tags by The Infantry but the Kick of the King by Taven sends Bravo to the floor and Bennett follows up with the Boston Bayonet on the floor. Gordbuster and a basement lariat by The Kingdom get two. Brainbuster and the frog splash combo now get another two count. Bravo tries to fight back but a Bennett Spiccoli Driver stop him in hit tracks. Bravo ducks Just the Tip and tags Dean, who clears the ring. DDT on Taven but Maria trips Dean up, allowing Taven to hit the spinning heel kick. Proton Pack finishes this one.

Winners: The Kingdom

Rating: *3/4. Little more than a squash match but I’m here for more Kingdom wins.

Match #2. Skye Blue vs. Trish Adora

Trading wrist locks in the center but Adora drops Blue with an arm ringer. Thrust kick to the knee by Blue and a roundhouse to the face. Blue misses a charge in the corner and Adora connects with a backbreaker over the knee through the middle rope. Adora with an arm trap majistral cradle for two. Snap suplex by Adora with a bridge gets two. Air Raid… Stretch (?) by Adora here. Blue forearms herself out and sends Adora to the ropes with a headscissor. Blue connects with a single leg dropkick to the side of the face for two. Wheelbarrow suplex by Adora! Long two count. Superkick by Blue and a Code Blue get a long two count. Both women trade pinning combinations as Adora misses the Lariat Tubman but Blue connects with Skye Fall for the win!

Winner: Skye Blue

Rating: **. Good stuff here, Adora getting in some nice offense and Blue is getting more and more comfortable in the ring.

Match #3. Stu Grayson & The Righteous vs. Dark Order

Super Smash Brothers explode! Uno and Grayson to start and Grayson FLATTENS Uno with a right hand. Silver tags himself in and Grayson hits a boot and brings Silver into his corner. Vincent in now with some chops but Silver counters with kicks and tags Reynolds. Double drop toe hold into a double dropkick to the face. Dropkick by Reynolds but Dutch pulls him outside and body slams him hard on the ground. Drop toe hold by Grayson and a basement flatliner by Vincent to Reynolds. Two count. Dutch in now and Reynolds gets worked over in the corner. Reynolds arm drags out of a uranage by Grayson and Uno gets the tag before clearing house. Pump kick by Vincent and a big boot by Uno. Brainbuster by Uno! Two count. Silver gets the tag but Vincent sends Uno into Silver and tags Dutch. Dropkick to the knee of Dutch and a running kick to the back of the head. German suplex by Silver to Dutch! Grayson breaks up the pin. Step-up enziguiri to Grayson but Grayson rebounds with a German suplex to Reynolds. Punt to Grayson by Silver. Side Russian leg sweep by Vincent to Silver. Dutch takes out Silver and Reynolds on the floor with a flipping senton. Evil Uno and Grayson are alone in the ring. Grayson wants Uno to hit him and he clobbers him with a lariat! Uno unloads on Grayson in the corner with elbows. Grayson tells Uno to finish him and Uno looks for the piledriver but Vincent blocks it. Grayson catches Uno from behind… Nightfall! Vincent tags himself in and vultures the pin!

Winners: The Righteous & Stu Grayson

Rating: **3/4. Slow start here but this picked up nicely down the stretch. The Grayson storyline has taken a nice turn and cool to see The Righteous in a real storyline.

Match #4. Diamante vs. Promise Braxton

Diamante runs into a boot by Braxton and a Northern Light’s suplex for two. Diamante goes to the eyes behind the referee’s back and hits a clothesline. Diamante misses a charge and shoulders the post. Clotheslines now by Braxton and a gut buster. Braxton hits a Meteora to the back of the head and a two count. Braxton takes her time pandering to the fans and Diamante catches her with a German suplex. Straightjacket stretch by Diamante and that’s it.

Winner: Diamante

Rating: *1/2. Little more than a squash here, again, but Braxton got a chance to show more of what she can do.

Match #5. Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack

Back suplex by Cage and some boots in the corner to start. Running European uppercut and a Saito suplex by Cage. Mack back elbows his way out of a waist lock and tosses Cage with a t-bone suplex. Running elbow and boot in the corner before an imploding cannonball in the corner! Samoan drop by Mack and a kip-up! Standing moonsault! Two count. Mack looks for the Stunner but Cage counters with an F-5, but Mack lands on his feet. Big knee by Cage and a superkick. High kick by Mack! Deadlift German suplex by Cage but Mack responds with one of his own. Double clotheslines and both men are down. Mack is up first… Stunner! Mack heads up top and hits the frog splash! Mack hurt himself as well and takes a while to get the cover… but only gets a long two! Fireman’s carry by Mack but Cage reverses and posts Mack. Pumphandle driver by Cage with EASE. Discus lariat by Cage and this one is over!

Winner: Brian Cage

Rating: ***1/4. This one ruled. Short and sweet but two big ol’ men beat the heck out of each other, while also using an insane amount of athleticism. Fun match here.

Match #6. NJPW TV Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Rocky Romero

Wrist locks traded here until ZSJ has enough of it but Rocky trips him up. Headlock takeover by ZSJ and a ankle twist. Step-up hurricanrana by Rocky sends ZSJ to the apron. ZSJ locks in a sleeper over the ropes but Rocky drops him throat-first over the top. Suicide dive by Rocky. Make that two. Rocky looks for a third by ZSJ catches him in mid-air with a kravat, maneuvers him onto the apron, and wrenches the neck with both feet. Kimura with a head scissor by ZSJ before transitioning into an ankle lock. Snap mare by ZSJ but Rocky holds on and hits one of his own, but ZSJ does the same. Another neck twist by ZSJ. Rocky fights back with an overhand chops but ZSJ catches it and twist the wrist. Kravat by ZSJ but Rocky twists his way out of it and delivers a suplex. Rocky looks for another hurricanrana but ZSJ holds on and locks in a standing ankle lock. Rocky with a rewind kick! Heavy chops by Rocky and an… eye poke. Springboard DDT by Romero for another two. Rocky looks for a straight armbar OVER the top rope and locks it in, but ZSJ counters with a hanging ankle lock and a triangle choke under the bottom rope before breaking at five. Snap suplex by ZSJ gets two. ZSJ runs into a jumping knee by Rocky followed by a running sliced bread that gets a two count. Rocky focuses the attack back on the arm and follows up with a jumping arm bar! ZSJ traps the legs and rolls through into the Calf Slicer. Both men are trading submissions here as ZSJ transitions into a Twister and Rocky taps!

Winner and STILL NJPW TV Champion: Zack Sabre Jr.

Rating: ***. This ruled, too. Completely different style than the last match and if you’re a fan of Sabre’s style, then you’ll like this one. Rocky seems ageless, by the way.

Match #7. Workhorsemen vs. Action Andretti & Dante Martin

Henry takes Martin down with a wrist lock to start but Martin responds with a snap mare and pair of arm drags. Drake is in and blocks an arm drag and runs over Martin. Drake runs into an enziguiri and Andretti comes in with a springboard dropkick. Henry gets the tag but also walks into a few dropkicks. Basement dropkicks into a cradle by Andretti & Martin. Drake pops Martin off the bottom rope and comes back with a lariat on the outside that flattens him. Running forearms in the corner and a clothesline by Henry before Drake comes over the top with a senton. Martin fights back with an atomic drop and tags Andretti, who cleans house with forearms and a suicide dive to Darke on the outside. Andretti fakes Henry out with an Arabian Press to the outside. Henry catches an Andretti springboard right into a German suplex and a Shining Wizard by Henry. Running double knees in the corner by Henry! Kick to the back of the head by Henry as Drake hits the End of Days on Andretti but Martin makes the save before the three. Drake misses a charge and it’s a thrust kick party to Henry. Inverted Fidget Spinner to Henry and this one is over.

Winners: Action Andretti & Dante Martin

Rating: **3/4. More Workhorsemen, please. Andretti & Martin are gelling very well as a team and Workhorsemen just rule.

Match 8. Butcher, Blade, & Kip Sabian vs. Bryce Saturn, Shogun Jones, & Jakob Austin Young

Drag the lake. /fin

Winners: Butcher, Blade, & Kip Sabian

Rating: NR